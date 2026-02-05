Tigers agree to 3 year, $115 million contract with left-handed pitcher Framber Valdez

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers have made a free agency splash just a week before Spring Training begins, landing left-hander Framber Valdez, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The deal is reportedly for 3 years and $115 million.

BREAKING: Star left-hander Framber Valdez and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a three-year, $115 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Valdez, 32, gets the highest AAV ever for a left-handed pitcher as well as the highest for a Latin American pitcher. Huge move for Detroit. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 5, 2026

Valdez was one of the most sought-after free agents on the market, with both the Pirates and Blue Jays reported as suitors. He's an 8-year veteran with the Houston Astros, where he won a World Series in 2022. He's also a two-time All-Star.

The Tigers are set to begin Spring Training on February 11. One big question still surrounding the team is the arbitration with Tarik Skubal. The hearing was held today, and a decision could come as soon as Thursday.