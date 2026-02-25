15 Olympic women's hockey players coming to Detroit for 2nd PWHL game, including Canada's captain

(WXYZ) — When the Professional Women's Hockey League returns to Detroit at the end of March, 15 Olympians will be taking the ice.
The PWHL Takeover Tour had two games in Detroit this season after an incredibly successful first two games in 2024 and 2025. In January, the Vancouver Goldeneyes beat the Boston Fleet 4-3.
Now, the Montreal Victoire will take on the New York Sirens at 1 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena. Between the two teams, there will be 15 Olympians on the ice, including players from gold medal-winning Team USA, silver medalists Team Canada and bronze medalists Team Switzerland.
Team Canada has the most players who will be competing. on the ice in Detroit. In all, eight players from Team Canada will be competing, including Captain Marie-Philip Poulin. Team Czechia and Team Sweden will each have two players, while Teams USA, Germany and Sweden have one player each.
Tickets are on sale for the game through the PWHL website.
Check out the list of players below
Monreal Victoire
- Marie-Philip Poulin - Team Canada
- Laura Stacey - Team Canada
- Erin Ambrose - Team Canada
- Kati Tabin - Team Canada
- Ann-Renée Desbiens - Team Canada
- Hayley Scamurra - Team USA
- Natálie Mlýnkova - Team Czechia
- Sandra Arbstreiter - Team Germany
- Lina Liungblom - Team Sweden
New York Sirens
- Sara Fillier - Team Canada
- Kristin O'Neill - Team Canada
- Kayle Osborne - Team Canada
- Kristýna Kaltounkovà - Team Czechia
- Maja Nylén-Perssonn - Team Sweden
- Nicole Vallario - Team Switzerland