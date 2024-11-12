2 Detroit Lions players among the top-selling jerseys in the NFL to start the year

(WXYZ) — Two Detroit Lions players are among the top-selling jerseys in the NFL to start the year, the league announced on Tuesday.
NFL 345, which posts the latest from the league's communications department, released a list of the top 10 selling NFL jerseys of the year so far.
Detroit Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson came in at No. 4 and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown came in at No. 6 on the list.
They are also the best-selling jerseys for non-quarterbacks in the league.
Below are the top 10, according to the league.
- Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud
- Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams
- Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
- Detroit Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson
- Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels
- Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
- Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb
- Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen
- Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson
- Las Vegas Raiders DE Maxx Crosby