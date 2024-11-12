Watch Now
2 Detroit Lions players among the top-selling jerseys in the NFL to start the year

Aidan Hutchinson 2024 vs Buccaneers
Duane Burleson/AP
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates his sack of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
(WXYZ) — Two Detroit Lions players are among the top-selling jerseys in the NFL to start the year, the league announced on Tuesday.

NFL 345, which posts the latest from the league's communications department, released a list of the top 10 selling NFL jerseys of the year so far.

Detroit Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson came in at No. 4 and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown came in at No. 6 on the list.

They are also the best-selling jerseys for non-quarterbacks in the league.

Below are the top 10, according to the league.

  1. Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud
  2. Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams
  3. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
  4. Detroit Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson
  5. Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels
  6. Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
  7. Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb
  8. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen
  9. Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson
  10. Las Vegas Raiders DE Maxx Crosby
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

