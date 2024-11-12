2 Detroit Lions players among the top-selling jerseys in the NFL to start the year

(WXYZ) — Two Detroit Lions players are among the top-selling jerseys in the NFL to start the year, the league announced on Tuesday.

NFL 345, which posts the latest from the league's communications department, released a list of the top 10 selling NFL jerseys of the year so far.

Detroit Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson came in at No. 4 and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown came in at No. 6 on the list.

They are also the best-selling jerseys for non-quarterbacks in the league.

Below are the top 10, according to the league.

