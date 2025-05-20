Watch Now
2 Michigan courses make Golf Digest's list of 'America's 100 Great Golf Courses'

(WXYZ) — Golf Digest released its updated list of "America's 100 Great Golf Courses" on Tuesday and two courses in Michigan made the list.

According to Golf Digest, the 2025-26 ranking is based on nearly 88,000 evaluations over the 10-year scoring cycle by course-ranking panelists. Then, the company's statistician determines the rest.

Two courses in Michigan made the list, but both were in the top 20.

Oakland Hills Country Club's South Course came in at No. 20, the same spot as its previous ranking.

The South Course reopened in 2021 after a restoration project by Gil Hanse. It hosted the U.S. Junior Amateur last year and will host the 2034 and 2051 U.S. Opens, plus several other USGA championships.

Crystal Downs in Frankfort came in at No. 15 on the list, dropping one spot from No. 14. It swapped places with Friar's Head Golf Club in New York, which moved from 15 to 14.

Another club near Michigan made the list. Inverness Club in Toledo was ranked No. 62. The club hosted the 2021 Solheim Cup and will also host the 2027 U.S. Women's Open and 2029 U.S. Amateur.

The last time Golf Digest released its list, Arcadia Bluffs was on the list, but it has since dropped off.

Below are the top 25 courses, according to Golf Digest.

  1. Pine Valley Golf Club
  2. Augusta National Golf Club
  3. Cypress Point Club
  4. Shinnecock Hills Golf Club
  5. Oakmont Country Club
  6. Merion Golf Club - East
  7. National Golf Links of America
  8. Sand Hills Golf Club
  9. Pebble Beach Golf Links
  10. Fishers Island Club
  11. Chicago Golf Club
  12. Seminole Golf Club
  13. Winged Foot Golf Club: West
  14. Friar's Head Golf Club
  15. Crystal Downs Country Club
  16. Los Angeles Country Club: North
  17. The Country Club: The Main Course
  18. Riviera Country Club
  19. Muirfield Village Golf Club
  20. Oakland Hills Country Club: South Course
  21. Oak Hill Country Club: East
  22. Peachtree Golf Club
  23. Pacific Dunes
  24. Shadow Creek
  25. Prairie Dunes Country Club
