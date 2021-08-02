Watch
Sports

Actions

2 people make major bets on Detroit Lions to win NFC, Super Bowl this year

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dave LewAllen (WXYZ)
Standing room tickets for Lions Thanksgiving Day classic on sale now
Posted at 11:20 AM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 11:20:37-04

(WXYZ) — Two people have placed large, notable bets on the Detroit Lions having success this season, one of them betting the team will win the Super Bowl.

According to ESPN's David Purdum, both bets were on BetMGM.

One was for $500 for the team to win the Super Bowl at 250/1 odds. If the team does win, that person will win $125,000.

The other was $1,000 for the Lions to win the NFC and go to the Super Bowl at 100/1 odds. That bet would pay out $100,000.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!