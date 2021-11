(WXYZ) — Belleville beat Rochester Adams 55-33 Saturday in the MHSAA Division 1 championship game Saturday at Ford Field.

Bryce Underwood threw for 284 yards and five touchdowns for the Tigers (13-1) who won their first state title in their first finals appearance.

Jeremiah Caldwell caught three of Underwood's touchdown passes, part of a 204-yard receiving performance.

Rochester Adams had been unbeaten prior to Saturday's championship game.