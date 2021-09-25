Watch
2021 Week 5: Belleville beats Dearborn Fordson in Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week

WXYZ-TV
Belleville players celebrate after a 21-19 win over Dearborn Fordson on September 24, 2021 in Dearborn, Michigan. (Photo by WXYZ-TV)
Belleville Game of the Week Celebration
Posted at 12:15 AM, Sep 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-25 00:16:57-04

(WXYZ) -- In a battle of top-ten Division 1 teams, Belleville beat Dearborn Fordson 21-19 Friday in the WXYZ Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week.

UP NEXT: Belleville (4-1) visits Wayne Memorial next Friday. Dearborn Fordson (4-1) visits Westland John Glenn next Friday.

