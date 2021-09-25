2021 Week 5: Belleville beats Dearborn Fordson in Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week

(WXYZ) -- In a battle of top-ten Division 1 teams, Belleville beat Dearborn Fordson 21-19 Friday in the WXYZ Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week.

UP NEXT: Belleville (4-1) visits Wayne Memorial next Friday. Dearborn Fordson (4-1) visits Westland John Glenn next Friday.