(WXYZ) -- Belleville vs. Dearborn Fordson has been named the WXYZ Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week for Week 5 of the 2021 high school football season.

Both teams are ranked in the latest Michigan AP prep football poll: Belleville (3-1) is No. 4 and Dearborn Fordson (4-0) is No. 6 in Division 1.

We'll have a live report from the game at 6:00 p.m. with highlights and reaction at 11:00 p.m.