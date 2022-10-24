2022 Michigan High School Football playoffs: Here's the first round schedule

(WXYZ) — The first round of the 2022 Michigan high school football playoffs is set to start this week as schools around the state compete for the state championship.
According to the Michigan High School Athletic Association, the top 32 teams in each division in 11-player and the top 16 teams in each division for 8-player were selected for the field.
The MHSAA said pairings for the first three weeks of the tournament are based on regular-season playoff point averages, with the highest-ranked team hosting.
The state championship is scheduled Nov. 25-26 at Ford Field.
11-Player Pairings
DIVISION 1
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
East Kentwood (5-4) 58.097 at Rockford (9-0) 85.222
Grandville (7-2) 73.444 at Caledonia (8-1) 78.111
DISTRICT 2
Grand Ledge (7-2) 62.278 at Brighton (8-1) 79.333
Hartland (6-3) 62.667 at Holt (6-3) 64.833
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Grand Blanc (4-5) 52.333 at Davison (8-1) 79.528
Lapeer (7-2) 73.111 at Clarkston (7-2) 76.778
DISTRICT 2
Lake Orion (4-5) 51.556 at Rochester Adams (8-1) 75.653
Rochester (5-4) 52.778 at Rochester Hills Stoney Creek (5-4) 56.111
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Brownstown Woodhaven (6-3) 55.917 at Belleville (9-0) 85.000
Ann Arbor Huron (5-4) 58.889 at Saline (7-2) 68.778
DISTRICT 2
Novi (5-4) 62.000 at Northville (7-2) 69.444
Detroit Catholic Central (6-2) 63.611 at Dearborn (7-2) 67.556
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Detroit Cass Tech (6-3) 54.389 at West Bloomfield (8-1) 80.778
Troy (7-2) 62.556 at Southfield Arts & Technology (7-2) 71.014
DISTRICT 2
Utica Eisenhower (6-3) 66.667 at Macomb Dakota (9-0) 78.875
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (7-2) 74.056 at Romeo (7-2) 74.222
DIVISION 2
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer (6-3) 56.056 at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (9-0) 73.000
Traverse City Central (5-4) 60.222 at Muskegon Mona Shores (7-2) 65.667
DISTRICT 2
Portage Northern (6-3) 56.056 at Byron Center (7-2) 65.556
East Lansing (6-3) 57.944 at Battle Creek Central (7-2) 63.611
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Swartz Creek (7-2) 57.556 at Midland (8-1) 69.333
Saginaw Heritage (7-2) 60.333 at Waterford Mott (7-2) 64.556
DISTRICT 2
Milford (5-4) 53.778 at Dexter (9-0) 81.444
South Lyon (6-3) 57.944 at South Lyon East (7-2) 64.333
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Dearborn Heights Crestwood (6-3) 50.889 at Livonia Franklin (8-1) 76.889
Farmington (6-3) 56.667 at Temperance Bedford (7-2) 65.444
DISTRICT 2
Ferndale (5-4) 49.556 at Birmingham Seaholm (7-2) 69.222
Warren Mott (5-4) 51.556 at Birmingham Groves (6-3) 55.222
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Warren Cousino (6-3) 50.889 at Roseville (7-2) 69.111
Grosse Pointe South (6-3) 66.333 at Warren De La Salle Collegiate (8-1) 68.528
DISTRICT 2
St Clair Shores Lakeview (6-3) 54.667 at Port Huron Northern (8-1) 61.778
Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse (5-4) 58.222 at Port Huron (7-2) 58.889
DIVISION 3
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Gaylord (6-3) 45.778 at Mount Pleasant (8-1) 70.444
Cadillac (5-4) 51.111 at DeWitt (6-3) 56.194
DISTRICT 2
Holly (4-5) 46.778 at Fenton (7-2) 60.889
Haslett (6-3) 49.778 at Linden (5-4) 57.889
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Sparta (6-3) 45.222 at Muskegon (7-2) 67.667
Cedar Springs (5-4) 48.944 at Coopersville (6-3) 53.111
DISTRICT 2
East Grand Rapids (4-5) 50.000 at St Joseph (8-1) 69.722
Lowell (6-3) 54.556 at Zeeland West (8-1) 67.333
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Sturgis (5-4) 43.222 at Mason (9-0) 64.889
Parma Western (6-3) 48.667 at Jackson (5-4) 53.222
DISTRICT 2
New Boston Huron (6-3) 51.222 at Gibraltar Carlson (8-1) 70.222
Southgate Anderson (5-4) 53.000 at Trenton (8-1) 69.222
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Detroit Renaissance (4-5) 43.833 at Walled Lake Western (8-1) 75.444
Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (3-5) 47.542 at Auburn Hills Avondale (6-3) 52.333
DISTRICT 2
Allen Park (5-4) 52.167 at Grosse Pointe North (8-1) 61.000
River Rouge (5-3) 52.278 at Detroit Martin Luther King (5-3) 54.639
DIVISION 4
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Big Rapids (7-2) 43.667 at Whitehall (9-0) 63.667
Ludington (7-2) 48.222 at Fruitport (7-2) 53.000
DISTRICT 2
Grand Rapids Christian (3-6) 43.111 at Grand Rapids South Christian (9-0) 65.778
Ada Forest Hills Eastern (6-3) 49.556 at Hudsonville Unity Christian (5-4) 50.333
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Paw Paw (4-5) 40.889 at Edwardsburg (8-1) 62.556
Niles (5-4) 43.333 at Three Rivers (5-4) 46.667
DISTRICT 2
Vicksburg (5-4) 47.222 at Hastings (8-1) 59.222
Chelsea (5-4) 54.778 at Charlotte (8-1) 56.000
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Ortonville Brandon (6-3) 49.556 at Goodrich (8-1) 61.556
Freeland (7-2) 49.778 at North Branch (8-1) 56.111
DISTRICT 2
Marysville (5-4) 43.000 at Madison Heights Lamphere (7-2) 51.889
Orchard Lake St. Mary's (3-5) 44.083 at Croswell-Lexington (7-2) 51.556
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Adrian (5-4) 43.222 at Riverview (9-0) 65.333
Carleton Airport (7-2) 48.111 at Tecumseh (9-0) 63.444
DISTRICT 2
Livonia Clarenceville (5-4) 43.889 at Redford Union (9-0) 60.889
Garden City (6-3) 46.889 at Dearborn Divine Child (7-2) 52.778
DIVISION 5
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Ogemaw Heights (7-2) 42.444 at Gladwin (9-0) 52.167
Kingsley (7-2) 48.444 at Kingsford (6-3) 48.778
DISTRICT 2
Shepherd (6-3) 39.000 at Muskegon Oakridge (8-1) 58.000
Howard City Tri County (7-2) 42.667 at Belding (8-1) 56.667
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep (5-4) 41.056 at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (8-1) 62.222
Hopkins (5-4) 41.556 at Berrien Springs (6-2) 44.639
DISTRICT 2
Olivet (7-2) 45.778 at Portland (8-1) 59.556
Williamston (7-2) 53.778 at Corunna (7-2) 57.889
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Birch Run (5-4) 38.667 at Frankenmuth (9-0) 60.889
Essexville Garber (6-3) 41.333 at Saginaw Swan Valley (6-3) 46.111
DISTRICT 2
Yale (5-4) 39.222 at Marine City (7-2) 56.333
Flint Hamady (8-1) 41.833 at Armada (7-2) 52.111
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Dundee (6-3) 41.111 at Flat Rock (6-3) 50.889
Grosse Ile (5-4) 42.111 at Romulus Summit Academy North (7-2) 48.000
DISTRICT 2
Detroit Southeastern (6-3) 38.500 at Detroit Country Day (5-3) 44.722
St. Clair Shores South Lake (6-3) 40.444 at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (6-3) 42.667
DIVISION 6
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Houghton (6-3) 34.778 at Negaunee (9-0) 49.333
Calumet (6-3) 36.667 at Menominee (5-4) 39.764
DISTRICT 2
Elk Rapids (6-3) 34.222 at Gladstone (7-2) 54.222
Manistee (6-3) 40.556 at Boyne City (9-0) 44.889
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Montague (3-6) 35.444 at Reed City (8-1) 52.889
Kent City (7-2) 39.667 at Muskegon Catholic Central (7-2) 40.444
DISTRICT 2
Sanford Meridian (6-3) 34.333 at Millington (8-1) 45.389
Clare (5-4) 36.778 at Standish-Sterling (7-1) 44.153
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Watervliet (6-3) 40.125 at Grand Rapids West Catholic (8-1) 65.556
Buchanan (8-1) 46.083 at Constantine (8-1) 50.889
DISTRICT 2
Lansing Catholic (4-5) 36.333 at Durand (9-0) 52.778
Ovid-Elsie (7-2) 45.556 at Almont (6-3) 51.222
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Ida (4-5) 34.667 at Clinton (9-0) 50.667
Detroit Voyageur College Prep (7-2) 44.667 at Ecorse (8-1) 47.444
DISTRICT 2
Clawson (5-4) 33.556 at Madison Heights Bishop Foley (9-0) 49.667
Detroit Northwestern (6-3) 33.667 at Warren Michigan Collegiate (8-1) 47.889
DIVISION 7
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
L'Anse (4-5) 26.889 at Traverse City St. Francis (9-0) 56.833
Benzie Central (3-6) 30.333 at Charlevoix (8-1) 38.778
DISTRICT 2
Lake City (5-4) 28.444 at Ithaca (8-1) 44.222
Ravenna (6-3) 36.667 at North Muskegon (8-1) 41.000
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Burton Bendle (4-5) 26.236 at New Lothrop (7-2) 42.000
Bath (6-3) 30.222 at Pewamo-Westphalia (5-4) 33.000
DISTRICT 2
Cass City (5-4) 31.000 at Montrose (6-3) 37.667
Bad Axe (6-3) 33.111 at Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker (8-1) 36.667
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Niles Brandywine (4-5) 27.139 at Lawton (7-2) 40.236
Delton Kellogg (4-5) 31.944 at Schoolcraft (6-3) 36.192
DISTRICT 2
Homer (7-2) 35.000 at Jackson Lumen Christi (6-3) 51.333
Union City (7-2) 36.333 at Hudson (8-1) 48.111
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Erie Mason (6-3) 30.000 at Napoleon (9-0) 41.556
Grass Lake (5-4) 31.444 at Manchester (5-4) 31.778
DISTRICT 2
Southfield Bradford Academy (3-6) 26.889 at Detroit Central (9-0) 52.167
Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett (7-2) 35.444 at Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (4-5) 41.556
DIVISION 8
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Ishpeming (4-5) 28.889 at Iron Mountain (8-1) 45.556
Bark River-Harris (7-2) 32.556 at St. Ignace (7-2) 34.444
DISTRICT 2
East Jordan (5-4) 26.889 at Frankfort (8-1) 36.222
McBain (5-4) 27.222 at Evart (8-1) 35.889
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
White Cloud (6-3) 28.000 at Beal City (9-0) 40.667
Carson City-Crystal (8-1) 30.667 at Fowler (8-1) 36.778
DISTRICT 2
Saginaw Nouvel (6-3) 34.056 at Ubly (9-0) 40.222
Harbor Beach (8-1) 37.222 at Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary (8-1) 38.556
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Decatur (6-3) 30.331 at Reading (7-2) 35.556
White Pigeon (6-3) 32.109 at Centreville (6-3) 33.206
DISTRICT 2
Addison (5-4) 29.111 at Ottawa Lake Whiteford (9-0) 46.778
Melvindale Academy for Business & Tech (7-2) 31.000 at Riverview Gabriel Richard (6-3) 40.444
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Marlette (5-4) 27.333 at Marine City Cardinal Mooney (7-2) 39.667
Flint Beecher (4-4) 29.875 at Clarkston Everest Collegiate (6-3) 31.500
DISTRICT 2
Sterling Heights Parkway Christian (4-5) 26.889 at Detroit Leadership Academy (4-5) 31.333
Detroit Community (5-4) 27.722 at Mount Clemens (7-2) 31.056
8-Player Pairings
DIVISION 1
REGION 1
Norway (6-3) 30.583 at Munising (9-0) 37.833
Newberry (8-1) 33.681 at Rogers City (9-0) 37.333
REGION 2
Indian River Inland Lakes (6-3) 31.000 at Merrill (9-0) 37.000
Fulton (7-2) 31.444 at Breckenridge (7-2) 31.444
REGION 3
Tekonsha (7-2) 30.361 at Martin (7-2) 37.736
Gobles (7-2) 32.444 at Adrian Lenawee Christian (7-2) 33.444
REGION 4
Deckerville (6-3) 31.000 at Kingston (9-0) 35.667
Auburn Hills Oakland Christian (8-1) 33.556 at Brown City (8-1) 34.014
DIVISION 2
REGION 1
Stephenson (6-3) 28.000 at Powers North Central (9-0) 36.333
Lake Linden-Hubbell (6-3) 28.000 at Crystal Falls Forest Park (7-2) 30.778
REGION 2
Posen (7-2) 29.873 at Marion (9-0) 37.315
Central Lake (7-2) 29.944 at Gaylord St Mary (7-2) 30.486
REGION 3
Kinde North Huron (6-3) 26.000 at Au Gres-Sims (8-1) 34.556
Morrice (7-2) 31.444 at Peck (7-2) 31.778
REGION 4
Camden-Frontier (5-4) 26.889 at Colon (9-0) 39.333
Mendon (7-2) 31.778 at Climax-Scotts (8-1) 35.972