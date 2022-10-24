2022 Michigan High School Football playoffs: Here's the first round schedule

(WXYZ) — The first round of the 2022 Michigan high school football playoffs is set to start this week as schools around the state compete for the state championship.

According to the Michigan High School Athletic Association, the top 32 teams in each division in 11-player and the top 16 teams in each division for 8-player were selected for the field.

The MHSAA said pairings for the first three weeks of the tournament are based on regular-season playoff point averages, with the highest-ranked team hosting.

The state championship is scheduled Nov. 25-26 at Ford Field.

11-Player Pairings

DIVISION 1

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

East Kentwood (5-4) 58.097 at Rockford (9-0) 85.222

Grandville (7-2) 73.444 at Caledonia (8-1) 78.111

DISTRICT 2

Grand Ledge (7-2) 62.278 at Brighton (8-1) 79.333

Hartland (6-3) 62.667 at Holt (6-3) 64.833

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Grand Blanc (4-5) 52.333 at Davison (8-1) 79.528

Lapeer (7-2) 73.111 at Clarkston (7-2) 76.778

DISTRICT 2

Lake Orion (4-5) 51.556 at Rochester Adams (8-1) 75.653

Rochester (5-4) 52.778 at Rochester Hills Stoney Creek (5-4) 56.111

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Brownstown Woodhaven (6-3) 55.917 at Belleville (9-0) 85.000

Ann Arbor Huron (5-4) 58.889 at Saline (7-2) 68.778

DISTRICT 2

Novi (5-4) 62.000 at Northville (7-2) 69.444

Detroit Catholic Central (6-2) 63.611 at Dearborn (7-2) 67.556

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Detroit Cass Tech (6-3) 54.389 at West Bloomfield (8-1) 80.778

Troy (7-2) 62.556 at Southfield Arts & Technology (7-2) 71.014

DISTRICT 2

Utica Eisenhower (6-3) 66.667 at Macomb Dakota (9-0) 78.875

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (7-2) 74.056 at Romeo (7-2) 74.222

DIVISION 2

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer (6-3) 56.056 at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (9-0) 73.000

Traverse City Central (5-4) 60.222 at Muskegon Mona Shores (7-2) 65.667

DISTRICT 2

Portage Northern (6-3) 56.056 at Byron Center (7-2) 65.556

East Lansing (6-3) 57.944 at Battle Creek Central (7-2) 63.611

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Swartz Creek (7-2) 57.556 at Midland (8-1) 69.333

Saginaw Heritage (7-2) 60.333 at Waterford Mott (7-2) 64.556

DISTRICT 2

Milford (5-4) 53.778 at Dexter (9-0) 81.444

South Lyon (6-3) 57.944 at South Lyon East (7-2) 64.333

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Dearborn Heights Crestwood (6-3) 50.889 at Livonia Franklin (8-1) 76.889

Farmington (6-3) 56.667 at Temperance Bedford (7-2) 65.444

DISTRICT 2

Ferndale (5-4) 49.556 at Birmingham Seaholm (7-2) 69.222

Warren Mott (5-4) 51.556 at Birmingham Groves (6-3) 55.222

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Warren Cousino (6-3) 50.889 at Roseville (7-2) 69.111

Grosse Pointe South (6-3) 66.333 at Warren De La Salle Collegiate (8-1) 68.528

DISTRICT 2

St Clair Shores Lakeview (6-3) 54.667 at Port Huron Northern (8-1) 61.778

Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse (5-4) 58.222 at Port Huron (7-2) 58.889

DIVISION 3

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Gaylord (6-3) 45.778 at Mount Pleasant (8-1) 70.444

Cadillac (5-4) 51.111 at DeWitt (6-3) 56.194

DISTRICT 2

Holly (4-5) 46.778 at Fenton (7-2) 60.889

Haslett (6-3) 49.778 at Linden (5-4) 57.889

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Sparta (6-3) 45.222 at Muskegon (7-2) 67.667

Cedar Springs (5-4) 48.944 at Coopersville (6-3) 53.111

DISTRICT 2

East Grand Rapids (4-5) 50.000 at St Joseph (8-1) 69.722

Lowell (6-3) 54.556 at Zeeland West (8-1) 67.333

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Sturgis (5-4) 43.222 at Mason (9-0) 64.889

Parma Western (6-3) 48.667 at Jackson (5-4) 53.222

DISTRICT 2

New Boston Huron (6-3) 51.222 at Gibraltar Carlson (8-1) 70.222

Southgate Anderson (5-4) 53.000 at Trenton (8-1) 69.222

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Detroit Renaissance (4-5) 43.833 at Walled Lake Western (8-1) 75.444

Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (3-5) 47.542 at Auburn Hills Avondale (6-3) 52.333

DISTRICT 2

Allen Park (5-4) 52.167 at Grosse Pointe North (8-1) 61.000

River Rouge (5-3) 52.278 at Detroit Martin Luther King (5-3) 54.639

DIVISION 4

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Big Rapids (7-2) 43.667 at Whitehall (9-0) 63.667

Ludington (7-2) 48.222 at Fruitport (7-2) 53.000

DISTRICT 2

Grand Rapids Christian (3-6) 43.111 at Grand Rapids South Christian (9-0) 65.778

Ada Forest Hills Eastern (6-3) 49.556 at Hudsonville Unity Christian (5-4) 50.333

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Paw Paw (4-5) 40.889 at Edwardsburg (8-1) 62.556

Niles (5-4) 43.333 at Three Rivers (5-4) 46.667

DISTRICT 2

Vicksburg (5-4) 47.222 at Hastings (8-1) 59.222

Chelsea (5-4) 54.778 at Charlotte (8-1) 56.000

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Ortonville Brandon (6-3) 49.556 at Goodrich (8-1) 61.556

Freeland (7-2) 49.778 at North Branch (8-1) 56.111

DISTRICT 2

Marysville (5-4) 43.000 at Madison Heights Lamphere (7-2) 51.889

Orchard Lake St. Mary's (3-5) 44.083 at Croswell-Lexington (7-2) 51.556

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Adrian (5-4) 43.222 at Riverview (9-0) 65.333

Carleton Airport (7-2) 48.111 at Tecumseh (9-0) 63.444

DISTRICT 2

Livonia Clarenceville (5-4) 43.889 at Redford Union (9-0) 60.889

Garden City (6-3) 46.889 at Dearborn Divine Child (7-2) 52.778

DIVISION 5

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Ogemaw Heights (7-2) 42.444 at Gladwin (9-0) 52.167

Kingsley (7-2) 48.444 at Kingsford (6-3) 48.778

DISTRICT 2

Shepherd (6-3) 39.000 at Muskegon Oakridge (8-1) 58.000

Howard City Tri County (7-2) 42.667 at Belding (8-1) 56.667

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep (5-4) 41.056 at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (8-1) 62.222

Hopkins (5-4) 41.556 at Berrien Springs (6-2) 44.639

DISTRICT 2

Olivet (7-2) 45.778 at Portland (8-1) 59.556

Williamston (7-2) 53.778 at Corunna (7-2) 57.889

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Birch Run (5-4) 38.667 at Frankenmuth (9-0) 60.889

Essexville Garber (6-3) 41.333 at Saginaw Swan Valley (6-3) 46.111

DISTRICT 2

Yale (5-4) 39.222 at Marine City (7-2) 56.333

Flint Hamady (8-1) 41.833 at Armada (7-2) 52.111

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Dundee (6-3) 41.111 at Flat Rock (6-3) 50.889

Grosse Ile (5-4) 42.111 at Romulus Summit Academy North (7-2) 48.000

DISTRICT 2

Detroit Southeastern (6-3) 38.500 at Detroit Country Day (5-3) 44.722

St. Clair Shores South Lake (6-3) 40.444 at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (6-3) 42.667

DIVISION 6

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Houghton (6-3) 34.778 at Negaunee (9-0) 49.333

Calumet (6-3) 36.667 at Menominee (5-4) 39.764

DISTRICT 2

Elk Rapids (6-3) 34.222 at Gladstone (7-2) 54.222

Manistee (6-3) 40.556 at Boyne City (9-0) 44.889

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Montague (3-6) 35.444 at Reed City (8-1) 52.889

Kent City (7-2) 39.667 at Muskegon Catholic Central (7-2) 40.444

DISTRICT 2

Sanford Meridian (6-3) 34.333 at Millington (8-1) 45.389

Clare (5-4) 36.778 at Standish-Sterling (7-1) 44.153

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Watervliet (6-3) 40.125 at Grand Rapids West Catholic (8-1) 65.556

Buchanan (8-1) 46.083 at Constantine (8-1) 50.889

DISTRICT 2

Lansing Catholic (4-5) 36.333 at Durand (9-0) 52.778

Ovid-Elsie (7-2) 45.556 at Almont (6-3) 51.222

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Ida (4-5) 34.667 at Clinton (9-0) 50.667

Detroit Voyageur College Prep (7-2) 44.667 at Ecorse (8-1) 47.444

DISTRICT 2

Clawson (5-4) 33.556 at Madison Heights Bishop Foley (9-0) 49.667

Detroit Northwestern (6-3) 33.667 at Warren Michigan Collegiate (8-1) 47.889

DIVISION 7

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

L'Anse (4-5) 26.889 at Traverse City St. Francis (9-0) 56.833

Benzie Central (3-6) 30.333 at Charlevoix (8-1) 38.778

DISTRICT 2

Lake City (5-4) 28.444 at Ithaca (8-1) 44.222

Ravenna (6-3) 36.667 at North Muskegon (8-1) 41.000

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Burton Bendle (4-5) 26.236 at New Lothrop (7-2) 42.000

Bath (6-3) 30.222 at Pewamo-Westphalia (5-4) 33.000

DISTRICT 2

Cass City (5-4) 31.000 at Montrose (6-3) 37.667

Bad Axe (6-3) 33.111 at Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker (8-1) 36.667

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Niles Brandywine (4-5) 27.139 at Lawton (7-2) 40.236

Delton Kellogg (4-5) 31.944 at Schoolcraft (6-3) 36.192

DISTRICT 2

Homer (7-2) 35.000 at Jackson Lumen Christi (6-3) 51.333

Union City (7-2) 36.333 at Hudson (8-1) 48.111

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Erie Mason (6-3) 30.000 at Napoleon (9-0) 41.556

Grass Lake (5-4) 31.444 at Manchester (5-4) 31.778

DISTRICT 2

Southfield Bradford Academy (3-6) 26.889 at Detroit Central (9-0) 52.167

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett (7-2) 35.444 at Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (4-5) 41.556

DIVISION 8

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Ishpeming (4-5) 28.889 at Iron Mountain (8-1) 45.556

Bark River-Harris (7-2) 32.556 at St. Ignace (7-2) 34.444

DISTRICT 2

East Jordan (5-4) 26.889 at Frankfort (8-1) 36.222

McBain (5-4) 27.222 at Evart (8-1) 35.889

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

White Cloud (6-3) 28.000 at Beal City (9-0) 40.667

Carson City-Crystal (8-1) 30.667 at Fowler (8-1) 36.778

DISTRICT 2

Saginaw Nouvel (6-3) 34.056 at Ubly (9-0) 40.222

Harbor Beach (8-1) 37.222 at Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary (8-1) 38.556

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Decatur (6-3) 30.331 at Reading (7-2) 35.556

White Pigeon (6-3) 32.109 at Centreville (6-3) 33.206

DISTRICT 2

Addison (5-4) 29.111 at Ottawa Lake Whiteford (9-0) 46.778

Melvindale Academy for Business & Tech (7-2) 31.000 at Riverview Gabriel Richard (6-3) 40.444

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Marlette (5-4) 27.333 at Marine City Cardinal Mooney (7-2) 39.667

Flint Beecher (4-4) 29.875 at Clarkston Everest Collegiate (6-3) 31.500

DISTRICT 2

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian (4-5) 26.889 at Detroit Leadership Academy (4-5) 31.333

Detroit Community (5-4) 27.722 at Mount Clemens (7-2) 31.056

8-Player Pairings

DIVISION 1

REGION 1

Norway (6-3) 30.583 at Munising (9-0) 37.833

Newberry (8-1) 33.681 at Rogers City (9-0) 37.333

REGION 2

Indian River Inland Lakes (6-3) 31.000 at Merrill (9-0) 37.000

Fulton (7-2) 31.444 at Breckenridge (7-2) 31.444

REGION 3

Tekonsha (7-2) 30.361 at Martin (7-2) 37.736

Gobles (7-2) 32.444 at Adrian Lenawee Christian (7-2) 33.444

REGION 4

Deckerville (6-3) 31.000 at Kingston (9-0) 35.667

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian (8-1) 33.556 at Brown City (8-1) 34.014

DIVISION 2

REGION 1

Stephenson (6-3) 28.000 at Powers North Central (9-0) 36.333

Lake Linden-Hubbell (6-3) 28.000 at Crystal Falls Forest Park (7-2) 30.778

REGION 2

Posen (7-2) 29.873 at Marion (9-0) 37.315

Central Lake (7-2) 29.944 at Gaylord St Mary (7-2) 30.486

REGION 3

Kinde North Huron (6-3) 26.000 at Au Gres-Sims (8-1) 34.556

Morrice (7-2) 31.444 at Peck (7-2) 31.778

REGION 4

Camden-Frontier (5-4) 26.889 at Colon (9-0) 39.333

Mendon (7-2) 31.778 at Climax-Scotts (8-1) 35.972

