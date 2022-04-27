Watch
2022 NFL Draft: How to watch on Channel 7 starting Thursday

John Locher/AP
People look on as workers erect a stage during setup for the NFL draft Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 7:09 AM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 07:09:59-04

(WXYZ) — The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday from Las Vegas, and the Detroit Lions have the second overall pick in the draft with plenty of options to choose from.

The draft runs three days – Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with round 1 on Thursday, rounds 2-3 on Friday night and rounds 4-7 on Saturday.

Detroit also has the 32nd pick – the last in the first round – from the Los Angeles Rams as part of the trade for Matthew Stafford.

Check out the schedule below.

Thursday, April 28 – 8 p.m. – Round 1
Friday, April 29 – 7 p.m. – Rounds 2-3
Saturday, April 30 – 12 p.m. – Rounds 4-7

