(WXYZ) — Clarkston beat Rochester Adams 36-33 Friday night in the Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week, advancing to the Division 1 semifinals.

The Wolves (10-2) were the only team to beat the Highlanders (10-2) this season, winning the first meeting 45-35 on September 9.

Clarkston will face the winner of the Grand Ledge-Caledonia regional final on Saturday, November 19.