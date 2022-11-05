Watch Now
2022 Week 11: Groves wins district title over Seaholm in our Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week

Posted at 11:52 PM, Nov 04, 2022
In the WXYZ Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week and in a battle of Birmingham, Groves beat Seaholm 26-12 for the district title. For the second time in the 2022 season, Groves edged cross-town rival after winning 14-7 in the regular season finale. Groves now moves on to the regional stage of the MHSAA football tournament.

Seaholm started the game with a 13-0 lead, after Colton Kinnie ran in the game's first touchdown, followed by a 51-yard run from Kyle Robbins. However, Groves stormed back to grab the halftime lead with a pair of touchdowns, just before the half Cayden Hardy hit Jailin Samuel for a 18-yard score and go-ahead touchdown.

Seaholm put up a fight in the second half, but the game-tying score was fumbled crossing the goal line and recovered by Aidan Leung and the Groves defense. Groves finished with a 26-12 win.

