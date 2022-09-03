2022 Week 2: Oxford beats Birmingham Groves in Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week

(WXYZ) — In its emotional home opener, Oxford beat Birmingham Groves 17-14 Friday night in the Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week.

A pregame ceremony paid tribute to the victims of the Oxford High School shooting in November 2021, including Tate Myre, whose family joined captains for the coin toss.

Luke Johnson's one-yard rushing touchdown put the Wildcats in front for good with 6:16 remaining in regulation.

"I'm just so proud of these guys," Oxford head coach Zach Line said. "Coming in every day, putting the pads back on, I couldn't be more proud of this group. Emotions were high...practice this week, pregame, during the game, we all felt Tate today, and he helped us win this game."