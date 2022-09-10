Watch Now
Sports

Actions

2022 Week 3: Dexter beats Bedford in Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week

Dexter beat Bedford 27-6 Friday night in the Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week.
Posted at 11:58 PM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-10 00:02:47-04

Dexter beat Bedford 27-6 Friday night in the Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week. University of Michigan commit Cole Cabana scored all of Dexter's touchdowns, both in the air and on the ground, proving why he is ranked one of the best players in the entire state. This serves Bedford their first loss of the season, while Dexter improves to 3-0 and perfect in the Southeastern Conference.

Dexter head coach Phil Jacobs said it's the first time since the 1960's that Dexter has started the season 3-0 and that he is very proud of his team for not only winning on the road, but doing so against a very talented, physical team from Bedford.

Watch the Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!