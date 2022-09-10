2022 Week 3: Dexter beats Bedford in Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week

Dexter beat Bedford 27-6 Friday night in the Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week. University of Michigan commit Cole Cabana scored all of Dexter's touchdowns, both in the air and on the ground, proving why he is ranked one of the best players in the entire state. This serves Bedford their first loss of the season, while Dexter improves to 3-0 and perfect in the Southeastern Conference.

Leo’s Coney Island Game of the Week: Dexter at Bedford



-Conference game between two SEC rivals

-Both teams undefeated to start 2022

-Dexter’s offense boasts two of the best players in Michigan (one MSU commit, one UM commit)

-Last year came down to OT decided by ONE point pic.twitter.com/SCh9lOtKNm — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) September 9, 2022

Dexter head coach Phil Jacobs said it's the first time since the 1960's that Dexter has started the season 3-0 and that he is very proud of his team for not only winning on the road, but doing so against a very talented, physical team from Bedford.

Bedford takes their field for tonight’s @wxyzdetroit Leo’s Coney Island Game of the Week@MichMule pic.twitter.com/PCB5yZG9mH — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) September 9, 2022

