2022 Week 4: West Bloomfield beats Clarkston in Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week

(WXYZ) — West Bloomfield remained unbeaten this season with a 35-27 win over Clarkston Friday night in the Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week.

"When you play a team like Clarkston, you've got to come prepared," West Bloomfield head coach Tyrice Grice said. "They can beat you in so many ways, and so I'm proud of these guys, they were able to persevere and fight through those challenges."

The Lakers (4-0) visit Rochester Adams next week, while the Wolves (2-2) host Oxford.

