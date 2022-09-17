Watch Now
Sports

Actions

2022 Week 4: West Bloomfield beats Clarkston in Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week

West Bloomfield beat Clarkston 35-27 Friday night in the Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week.
Posted at 11:41 PM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 23:41:53-04

(WXYZ) — West Bloomfield remained unbeaten this season with a 35-27 win over Clarkston Friday night in the Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week.

"When you play a team like Clarkston, you've got to come prepared," West Bloomfield head coach Tyrice Grice said. "They can beat you in so many ways, and so I'm proud of these guys, they were able to persevere and fight through those challenges."

The Lakers (4-0) visit Rochester Adams next week, while the Wolves (2-2) host Oxford.

Watch highlights and postgame reaction in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!