2022 Week 7: River Rouge beats Allen Park in Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week

(WXYZ) — River Rouge beat Allen Park 30-0 Friday night in the Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week, the Panthers' second shutout in as many weeks.

"It definitely is very hard to get a shutout, and our defense has found a way to get several of them," River Rouge head coach Eric Pettway said. "That group is really firing on all cylinders, but it just goes back into the preparation those guys put in all week, the work ethic they put in all week as a team."

The Panthers (5-1) host Warren De La Salle next week, while Allen Park (4-3) visits Trenton.

Watch highlights and postgame reaction in the video player above.