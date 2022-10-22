2022 Week 9: Walled Lake Western beats Walled Lake Central in Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week

(WXYZ) — On its annual 'Warriors for Warriors' night, Walled Lake Western beat Walled Lake Central 57-21 Friday in the Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week.

The Warriors (8-1) finish unbeaten in conference play and await their playoff destination. The Vikings finish the regular season 3-6.

"We came out a little flat, but by the end of the game we really started to play like ourselves," said Walled Lake Western head coach Kory Cioroch. "Tremendous respect to (Walled Lake Central). They're a good football team. (Head coach Josh Perusse) has them playing hard and those kids fight. They've won more games this year than they've won in a very long time and they came out here and played tough with us."

Watch highlights and postgame reaction in the video player above.