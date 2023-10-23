2023 Michigan High School Football playoffs: Here's the first-round schedule

The Michigan high school football playoffs are officially here, and 11-player playoffs kick off this weekend, Oct. 27-28.
The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced the playoff schedule, which you can see below.
Pairings for the first three weeks of the tournament are based on regular-season playoff point averages, and district finals will follow the weekend of Nov. 3-4. Regional finals will take place Nov. 10-11 for 11-player teams, and semifinals will take place Nov. 17-18.
The 11-player state championships will take place at Ford Field on Saturday, Nov. 25 and Sunday, Nov. 26 to accommodate the Michigan State/Penn State game at Ford Field on Friday, Nov. 24.
The finals schedule is:
Saturday, Nov. 25
10 a.m. - Division 8
1 p.m. - Division 4
4:30 p.m. - Division 6
7:30 p.m. - Division 2
Sunday, Nov. 26
9:30 a.m. - Division 7
12:30 p.m. - Division 3
4 p.m. - Division 5
7 p.m. - Division
Below is the entire first-round playoff schedule
DIVISION 1
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Holland West Ottawa at Rockford
Hudsonville at Grandville
DISTRICT 2
Lapeer at Davison
Grand Ledge at Grand Blanc
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Brighton at Northville
Detroit Catholic Central at Novi
DISTRICT 2
Ann Arbor Huron at Belleville
Ann Arbor Pioneer at Saline
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Oxford at Lake Orion
Romeo at Clarkston
DISTRICT 2
Utica at Utica Eisenhower
Rochester Adams at West Bloomfield
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Sterling Heights Stevenson at Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
St. Clair Shores Lakeview at Macomb Dakota
DISTRICT 2
Dearborn Fordson at Southfield Arts & Technology
Detroit Cass Tech at Westland John Glenn
DIVISION 2
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Traverse City Central at Saginaw Heritage
Midland at Midland Dow
DISTRICT 2
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern at Muskegon
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer at Muskegon Mona Shores
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Byron Center at Portage Central
Portage Northern at Caledonia
DISTRICT 2
Lansing Everett at East Lansing
Milford at White Lake Lakeland
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Birmingham Groves at Birmingham Seaholm
Livonia Franklin at Waterford Mott
DISTRICT 2
Livonia Churchill at Gibraltar Carlson
Dexter at Allen Park
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Warren Cousino at Warren De La Salle Collegiate
Detroit U-D Jesuit at Warren Mott
DISTRICT 2
Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse at Grosse Pointe South
Roseville at Port Huron Northern
DIVISION 3
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Bay City Western at Gaylord
Petoskey at Marquette
DISTRICT 2
Grand Rapids Northview at Mount Pleasant
Lowell at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Coopersville at East Grand Rapids
Zeeland East at Zeeland West
DISTRICT 2
Battle Creek Harper Creek at Parma Western
Stevensville Lakeshore at St. Joseph
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Linden at Mason
Fenton at DeWitt
DISTRICT 2
Redford Thurston at Walled Lake Western
Holly at Auburn Hills Avondale
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Detroit Martin Luther King at Port Huron
Warren Fitzgerald at Grosse Pointe North
DISTRICT 2
River Rouge at Southgate Anderson
Trenton at Riverview
DIVISION 4
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Allendale at Whitehall
Big Rapid at Spring Lake
DISTRICT 2
Ionia at Ada Forest Hills Eastern
Wayland at Grand Rapids South Christian
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Vicksburg at Niles
Edwardsburg at Paw Paw
DISTRICT 2
Charlotte at Hastings
Lansing Sexton at Portland
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Tecumseh at Chelsea
Adria at Haslett
DISTRICT 2
Ortonville Brandon at Goodrich
Lake Fenton at Freeland
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Croswell-Lexington at Harper Woods
Madison Heights Lamphere at Marysville
DISTRICT 2
Detroit East English at Carleton Airport
Dearborn Divine Child at Redford Union
DIVISION 5
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Gladwin at Ogemaw Heights
Howard City Tri County at Kingsford
DISTRICT 2
Essexville Garber at Frankenmuth
Birch Run at Saginaw Swan Valley
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Comstock Park at Grand Rapids West Catholic
Muskegon Oakridge at Belding
DISTRICT 2
Benton Harbor at Grand Rapids Catholic Central
Berrien Springs at South Haven
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Flint Hamady at Corunna
Williamston at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
DISTRICT 2
Richmond at Marine City
Armada at Macomb Lutheran North
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard at Dearborn Heights Robichaud
Detroit Denby at Detroit Southeastern
DISTRICT 2
Milan at Flat Rock
Romulus at Romulus Summit Academy North
DIVISION 6
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Boyne City at Gladstone
Grayling at Negaunee
DISTRICT 2
Mason County Central at Kingsley
Lake City at Manistee
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Montague at Reed City
Kent City at Hart
DISTRICT 2
Midland Bullock Creek at Clare
Central Montcalm at Chesaning
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Olivet at Constantine
Buchanan at Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
DISTRICT 2
Lansing Catholic at Michigan Center
Ida at Ovid-Elsie
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Clinton Township Clintondale at Almont
Clawson at Warren Michigan Collegiate
DISTRICT 2
Detroit Pershing at Ecorse
Detroit Old Redford at Detroit Edison
DIVISION 7
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Benzie Central at Menominee
Traverse City St. Francis at Charlevoix
DISTRICT 2
Hemlock at Beaverton
Houghton Lake at McBain
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Union City at North Muskegon
Schoolcraft at Lawton
DISTRICT 2
Perry at Pewamo-Westphalia
Laingsburg at Bath
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Burton Bendle at Montrose
Detroit Central at Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett
DISTRICT 2
Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker at Millington
Sandusky at Cass City
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Grass Lake at Jackson Lumen Christi
Manchester at Napoleon
DISTRICT 2
Blissfield at Clinton
Detroit Loyola at Monroe St Mary Catholic Central
DIVISION 8
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Maple City Glen Lake at Iron Mountain
Ishpeming at East Jordan
DISTRICT 2
Frankfort at Beal City
Muskegon Catholic Central at Evart
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary at New Lothrop
Fowler at Ithaca
DISTRICT 2
Burton Bentley at Ubly
Marlette at Harbor Beach
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Saranac at Saugatuck
Centreville at White Pigeon
DISTRICT 2
Sand Creek at Ottawa Lake Whiteford
Hudson at Addison
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest at Clarkston Everest Collegiate
Arts & Technology Academy of Pontiac at Marine City Cardinal Mooney
DISTRICT 2
Allen Park Cabrini at Sterling Heights Parkway Christian
Mount Clemens at Riverview Gabriel Richard
8-Player Pairings
DIVISION 1
REGION 1
Rudyard at Pickford
Newberry at Norway
REGION 2
Central Lake at St. Ignace
Alcona at Indian River Inland Lakes
REGION 3
Carson City-Crystal at Brown City
Merrill at Kingston
REGION 4
Marcellus at Martin
Mendon at Gobles
DIVISION 2
REGION 1
Powers North Central at Posen
Crystal Falls Forest Park at Lake Linden-Hubbell
REGION 2
Bay City All Saints at Marion
Au Gres-Sims at Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
REGION 3
Fultonat Portland St. Patrick
Morrice at Deckerville
REGION 4
Camden-Frontier at Adrian Lenawee Christian
Pittsford at Climax-Scotts