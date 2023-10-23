Watch Now
2023 Michigan High School Football playoffs: Here's the first-round schedule

Madison Heights Lamphere beat Clawson 41-14 Friday night in the Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week.
Posted at 8:48 AM, Oct 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-23 08:48:29-04

The Michigan high school football playoffs are officially here, and 11-player playoffs kick off this weekend, Oct. 27-28.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced the playoff schedule, which you can see below.

Pairings for the first three weeks of the tournament are based on regular-season playoff point averages, and district finals will follow the weekend of Nov. 3-4. Regional finals will take place Nov. 10-11 for 11-player teams, and semifinals will take place Nov. 17-18.

The 11-player state championships will take place at Ford Field on Saturday, Nov. 25 and Sunday, Nov. 26 to accommodate the Michigan State/Penn State game at Ford Field on Friday, Nov. 24.

The finals schedule is:

Saturday, Nov. 25
10 a.m. - Division 8
1 p.m. - Division 4
4:30 p.m. - Division 6
7:30 p.m. - Division 2

Sunday, Nov. 26
9:30 a.m. - Division 7
12:30 p.m. - Division 3
4 p.m. - Division 5
7 p.m. - Division

Below is the entire first-round playoff schedule

DIVISION 1

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1
Holland West Ottawa at Rockford
Hudsonville at Grandville

DISTRICT 2
Lapeer at Davison
Grand Ledge at Grand Blanc

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1
Brighton at Northville
Detroit Catholic Central at Novi

DISTRICT 2
Ann Arbor Huron at Belleville
Ann Arbor Pioneer at Saline

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1
Oxford at Lake Orion
Romeo at Clarkston

DISTRICT 2
Utica at Utica Eisenhower
Rochester Adams at West Bloomfield

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1
Sterling Heights Stevenson at Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
St. Clair Shores Lakeview at Macomb Dakota

DISTRICT 2
Dearborn Fordson at Southfield Arts & Technology
Detroit Cass Tech at Westland John Glenn

DIVISION 2

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1
Traverse City Central at Saginaw Heritage
Midland at Midland Dow

DISTRICT 2
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern at Muskegon
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer at Muskegon Mona Shores

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1
Byron Center at Portage Central
Portage Northern at Caledonia

DISTRICT 2
Lansing Everett at East Lansing
Milford at White Lake Lakeland

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1
Birmingham Groves at Birmingham Seaholm
Livonia Franklin at Waterford Mott

DISTRICT 2
Livonia Churchill at Gibraltar Carlson
Dexter at Allen Park

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1
Warren Cousino at Warren De La Salle Collegiate
Detroit U-D Jesuit at Warren Mott

DISTRICT 2
Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse at Grosse Pointe South
Roseville at Port Huron Northern

DIVISION 3

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1
Bay City Western at Gaylord
Petoskey at Marquette

DISTRICT 2
Grand Rapids Northview at Mount Pleasant
Lowell at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1
Coopersville at East Grand Rapids
Zeeland East at Zeeland West

DISTRICT 2
Battle Creek Harper Creek at Parma Western
Stevensville Lakeshore at St. Joseph

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1
Linden at Mason
Fenton at DeWitt

DISTRICT 2
Redford Thurston at Walled Lake Western
Holly at Auburn Hills Avondale

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1
Detroit Martin Luther King at Port Huron
Warren Fitzgerald at Grosse Pointe North

DISTRICT 2
River Rouge at Southgate Anderson
Trenton at Riverview

DIVISION 4

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1
Allendale at Whitehall
Big Rapid at Spring Lake

DISTRICT 2
Ionia at Ada Forest Hills Eastern
Wayland at Grand Rapids South Christian

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1
Vicksburg at Niles
Edwardsburg at Paw Paw

DISTRICT 2
Charlotte at Hastings
Lansing Sexton at Portland

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1
Tecumseh at Chelsea
Adria at Haslett

DISTRICT 2
Ortonville Brandon at Goodrich
Lake Fenton at Freeland

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1
Croswell-Lexington at Harper Woods
Madison Heights Lamphere at Marysville

DISTRICT 2
Detroit East English at Carleton Airport
Dearborn Divine Child at Redford Union

DIVISION 5

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1
Gladwin at Ogemaw Heights
Howard City Tri County at Kingsford

DISTRICT 2
Essexville Garber at Frankenmuth
Birch Run at Saginaw Swan Valley

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1
Comstock Park at Grand Rapids West Catholic
Muskegon Oakridge at Belding

DISTRICT 2
Benton Harbor at Grand Rapids Catholic Central
Berrien Springs at South Haven

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1
Flint Hamady at Corunna
Williamston at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

DISTRICT 2
Richmond at Marine City
Armada at Macomb Lutheran North

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1
Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard at Dearborn Heights Robichaud
Detroit Denby at Detroit Southeastern

DISTRICT 2
Milan at Flat Rock
Romulus at Romulus Summit Academy North

DIVISION 6

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1
Boyne City at Gladstone
Grayling at Negaunee

DISTRICT 2
Mason County Central at Kingsley
Lake City at Manistee

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1
Montague at Reed City
Kent City at Hart

DISTRICT 2
Midland Bullock Creek at Clare
Central Montcalm at Chesaning

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1
Olivet at Constantine
Buchanan at Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

DISTRICT 2
Lansing Catholic at Michigan Center
Ida at Ovid-Elsie

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1
Clinton Township Clintondale at Almont
Clawson at Warren Michigan Collegiate

DISTRICT 2
Detroit Pershing at Ecorse
Detroit Old Redford at Detroit Edison

DIVISION 7

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1
Benzie Central at Menominee
Traverse City St. Francis at Charlevoix

DISTRICT 2
Hemlock at Beaverton
Houghton Lake at McBain

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1
Union City at North Muskegon
Schoolcraft at Lawton

DISTRICT 2
Perry at Pewamo-Westphalia
Laingsburg at Bath

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1
Burton Bendle at Montrose
Detroit Central at Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett

DISTRICT 2
Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker at Millington
Sandusky at Cass City

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1
Grass Lake at Jackson Lumen Christi
Manchester at Napoleon

DISTRICT 2
Blissfield at Clinton
Detroit Loyola at Monroe St Mary Catholic Central

DIVISION 8

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1
Maple City Glen Lake at Iron Mountain
Ishpeming at East Jordan

DISTRICT 2
Frankfort at Beal City
Muskegon Catholic Central at Evart

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary at New Lothrop
Fowler at Ithaca

DISTRICT 2
Burton Bentley at Ubly
Marlette at Harbor Beach

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1
Saranac at Saugatuck
Centreville at White Pigeon

DISTRICT 2
Sand Creek at Ottawa Lake Whiteford
Hudson at Addison

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest at Clarkston Everest Collegiate
Arts & Technology Academy of Pontiac at Marine City Cardinal Mooney

DISTRICT 2
Allen Park Cabrini at Sterling Heights Parkway Christian
Mount Clemens at Riverview Gabriel Richard

8-Player Pairings

DIVISION 1

REGION 1
Rudyard at Pickford
Newberry at Norway

REGION 2
Central Lake at St. Ignace
Alcona at Indian River Inland Lakes

REGION 3
Carson City-Crystal at Brown City
Merrill at Kingston

REGION 4
Marcellus at Martin
Mendon at Gobles

DIVISION 2

REGION 1
Powers North Central at Posen
Crystal Falls Forest Park at Lake Linden-Hubbell

REGION 2
Bay City All Saints at Marion
Au Gres-Sims at Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

REGION 3
Fultonat Portland St. Patrick
Morrice at Deckerville

REGION 4
Camden-Frontier at Adrian Lenawee Christian
Pittsford at Climax-Scotts

