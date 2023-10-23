2023 Michigan High School Football playoffs: Here's the first-round schedule

The Michigan high school football playoffs are officially here, and 11-player playoffs kick off this weekend, Oct. 27-28.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced the playoff schedule, which you can see below.

Pairings for the first three weeks of the tournament are based on regular-season playoff point averages, and district finals will follow the weekend of Nov. 3-4. Regional finals will take place Nov. 10-11 for 11-player teams, and semifinals will take place Nov. 17-18.

The 11-player state championships will take place at Ford Field on Saturday, Nov. 25 and Sunday, Nov. 26 to accommodate the Michigan State/Penn State game at Ford Field on Friday, Nov. 24.

The finals schedule is:

Saturday, Nov. 25

10 a.m. - Division 8

1 p.m. - Division 4

4:30 p.m. - Division 6

7:30 p.m. - Division 2

Sunday, Nov. 26

9:30 a.m. - Division 7

12:30 p.m. - Division 3

4 p.m. - Division 5

7 p.m. - Division

Below is the entire first-round playoff schedule

DIVISION 1

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Holland West Ottawa at Rockford

Hudsonville at Grandville

DISTRICT 2

Lapeer at Davison

Grand Ledge at Grand Blanc

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Brighton at Northville

Detroit Catholic Central at Novi

DISTRICT 2

Ann Arbor Huron at Belleville

Ann Arbor Pioneer at Saline

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Oxford at Lake Orion

Romeo at Clarkston

DISTRICT 2

Utica at Utica Eisenhower

Rochester Adams at West Bloomfield

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Sterling Heights Stevenson at Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

St. Clair Shores Lakeview at Macomb Dakota

DISTRICT 2

Dearborn Fordson at Southfield Arts & Technology

Detroit Cass Tech at Westland John Glenn

DIVISION 2

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Traverse City Central at Saginaw Heritage

Midland at Midland Dow

DISTRICT 2

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern at Muskegon

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer at Muskegon Mona Shores

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Byron Center at Portage Central

Portage Northern at Caledonia

DISTRICT 2

Lansing Everett at East Lansing

Milford at White Lake Lakeland

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Birmingham Groves at Birmingham Seaholm

Livonia Franklin at Waterford Mott

DISTRICT 2

Livonia Churchill at Gibraltar Carlson

Dexter at Allen Park

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Warren Cousino at Warren De La Salle Collegiate

Detroit U-D Jesuit at Warren Mott

DISTRICT 2

Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse at Grosse Pointe South

Roseville at Port Huron Northern

DIVISION 3

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Bay City Western at Gaylord

Petoskey at Marquette

DISTRICT 2

Grand Rapids Northview at Mount Pleasant

Lowell at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Coopersville at East Grand Rapids

Zeeland East at Zeeland West

DISTRICT 2

Battle Creek Harper Creek at Parma Western

Stevensville Lakeshore at St. Joseph

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Linden at Mason

Fenton at DeWitt

DISTRICT 2

Redford Thurston at Walled Lake Western

Holly at Auburn Hills Avondale

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Detroit Martin Luther King at Port Huron

Warren Fitzgerald at Grosse Pointe North

DISTRICT 2

River Rouge at Southgate Anderson

Trenton at Riverview

DIVISION 4

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Allendale at Whitehall

Big Rapid at Spring Lake

DISTRICT 2

Ionia at Ada Forest Hills Eastern

Wayland at Grand Rapids South Christian

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Vicksburg at Niles

Edwardsburg at Paw Paw

DISTRICT 2

Charlotte at Hastings

Lansing Sexton at Portland

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Tecumseh at Chelsea

Adria at Haslett

DISTRICT 2

Ortonville Brandon at Goodrich

Lake Fenton at Freeland

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Croswell-Lexington at Harper Woods

Madison Heights Lamphere at Marysville

DISTRICT 2

Detroit East English at Carleton Airport

Dearborn Divine Child at Redford Union

DIVISION 5

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Gladwin at Ogemaw Heights

Howard City Tri County at Kingsford

DISTRICT 2

Essexville Garber at Frankenmuth

Birch Run at Saginaw Swan Valley

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Comstock Park at Grand Rapids West Catholic

Muskegon Oakridge at Belding

DISTRICT 2

Benton Harbor at Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Berrien Springs at South Haven

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Flint Hamady at Corunna

Williamston at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

DISTRICT 2

Richmond at Marine City

Armada at Macomb Lutheran North

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard at Dearborn Heights Robichaud

Detroit Denby at Detroit Southeastern

DISTRICT 2

Milan at Flat Rock

Romulus at Romulus Summit Academy North

DIVISION 6

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Boyne City at Gladstone

Grayling at Negaunee

DISTRICT 2

Mason County Central at Kingsley

Lake City at Manistee

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Montague at Reed City

Kent City at Hart

DISTRICT 2

Midland Bullock Creek at Clare

Central Montcalm at Chesaning

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Olivet at Constantine

Buchanan at Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

DISTRICT 2

Lansing Catholic at Michigan Center

Ida at Ovid-Elsie

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Clinton Township Clintondale at Almont

Clawson at Warren Michigan Collegiate

DISTRICT 2

Detroit Pershing at Ecorse

Detroit Old Redford at Detroit Edison

DIVISION 7

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Benzie Central at Menominee

Traverse City St. Francis at Charlevoix

DISTRICT 2

Hemlock at Beaverton

Houghton Lake at McBain

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Union City at North Muskegon

Schoolcraft at Lawton

DISTRICT 2

Perry at Pewamo-Westphalia

Laingsburg at Bath

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Burton Bendle at Montrose

Detroit Central at Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett

DISTRICT 2

Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker at Millington

Sandusky at Cass City

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Grass Lake at Jackson Lumen Christi

Manchester at Napoleon

DISTRICT 2

Blissfield at Clinton

Detroit Loyola at Monroe St Mary Catholic Central

DIVISION 8

REGION 1

DISTRICT 1

Maple City Glen Lake at Iron Mountain

Ishpeming at East Jordan

DISTRICT 2

Frankfort at Beal City

Muskegon Catholic Central at Evart

REGION 2

DISTRICT 1

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary at New Lothrop

Fowler at Ithaca

DISTRICT 2

Burton Bentley at Ubly

Marlette at Harbor Beach

REGION 3

DISTRICT 1

Saranac at Saugatuck

Centreville at White Pigeon

DISTRICT 2

Sand Creek at Ottawa Lake Whiteford

Hudson at Addison

REGION 4

DISTRICT 1

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest at Clarkston Everest Collegiate

Arts & Technology Academy of Pontiac at Marine City Cardinal Mooney

DISTRICT 2

Allen Park Cabrini at Sterling Heights Parkway Christian

Mount Clemens at Riverview Gabriel Richard

8-Player Pairings

DIVISION 1

REGION 1

Rudyard at Pickford

Newberry at Norway

REGION 2

Central Lake at St. Ignace

Alcona at Indian River Inland Lakes

REGION 3

Carson City-Crystal at Brown City

Merrill at Kingston

REGION 4

Marcellus at Martin

Mendon at Gobles

DIVISION 2

REGION 1

Powers North Central at Posen

Crystal Falls Forest Park at Lake Linden-Hubbell

REGION 2

Bay City All Saints at Marion

Au Gres-Sims at Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

REGION 3

Fultonat Portland St. Patrick

Morrice at Deckerville

REGION 4

Camden-Frontier at Adrian Lenawee Christian

Pittsford at Climax-Scotts

