2023 Week 3: Saline beats Ann Arbor Pioneer in Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week

Saline beat Ann Arbor Pioneer 56-0 Friday in the Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week. It was also Saline's annual 'ChadTough Night', benefiting the ChadTough Defeat DIPG Foundation.
Posted at 11:47 PM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 23:47:11-04

(WXYZ) — CJ Carr threw three touchdown passes and added a rushing touchdown, James Rush scored three rushing touchdowns and Saline beat Ann Arbor 56-0 Friday in the Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week.

"I think it's a very impressive win for offense and defense," said Carr, a Notre Dame commit. "I think we really came together and played a complete game."

UP NEXT: Saline (3-0) visits Temperance Bedford, Ann Arbor Pioneer (1-2) hosts Dexter.

Watch highlights and reaction in the video player above.

