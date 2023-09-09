2023 Week 3: Saline beats Ann Arbor Pioneer in Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week

(WXYZ) — CJ Carr threw three touchdown passes and added a rushing touchdown, James Rush scored three rushing touchdowns and Saline beat Ann Arbor 56-0 Friday in the Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week.

"I think it's a very impressive win for offense and defense," said Carr, a Notre Dame commit. "I think we really came together and played a complete game."

UP NEXT: Saline (3-0) visits Temperance Bedford, Ann Arbor Pioneer (1-2) hosts Dexter.

Watch highlights and reaction in the video player above.