(WXYZ) — Northville kept its perfect season alive Friday night with a 50-19 win over Canton in the Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week.

"Very, very pleased," said Northville head coach Brent Luplow. "Very, very pleased with the start."

The Mustangs (4-0) visit Howell next week, while Canton (2-2) hosts Plymouth.

Watch highlights and postgame reaction in the video player above.