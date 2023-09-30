Watch Now
2023 Week 6: Almont beats Croswell-Lexington in Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week

Almont beat Croswell-Lexington 30-20 Friday night in the Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week.
Posted at 11:40 PM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 23:40:33-04

(WXYZ) — Almont kept its unbeaten record intact Friday night with a 30-20 win over Croswell-Lexington in the Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week.

"Our kids played their hearts out tonight," said Almont head coach James Leusby. "We cramped up and they fought through it, and we just kept grinding and pounding, and we came out on top."

Luke Winkler, who scored touchdowns on a 71-yard rush and an 89-yard kick return, also helped seal the win for the Raiders with an interception late in the fourth quarter.

"My kick return (team) is always solid," said Winkler. "They always make a big wall for me. I saw a seam and I went for it, and I can't thank them enough."

UP NEXT:
Almont (6-0) visits Richmond next Friday.
Croswell-Lexington (5-1) visits Imlay City next Friday.

