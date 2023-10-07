2023 Week 7: Allen Park beats Trenton in Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week

(WXYZ) — Allen Park remained unbeaten with a 42-14 win over Trenton Friday night in the Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week.

"Hats off to them, that's a good Trenton team that they beat," said Allen Park head coach Tom Danosky. "That team's gotten better every week all year long. Our kids played hard and played 48 minutes of football tonight, so I'm proud of them."

As part of the game, Allen Park celebrated 'Military Appreciation Night', which featured players honoring military personnel in a pregame ceremony and uniforms sporting names of the various U.S. service branches.

"It means a lot to a lot of the players on the team," said Allen Park senior quarterback Braylon Orsette. "We've got a lot of our brothers, stuff like that, grandparents in the military. Just playing for them today felt like playing with a little bit of a chip that we haven't played with in a couple weeks. And I feel like this team, we're not just a team, we're becoming a family."

UP NEXT: Allen Park (7-0) visits Gibraltar Carlson next Friday, while Trenton (4-3) visits Chelsea next Friday.