(WXYZ) — Madison Heights Lamphere beat Clawson 41-14 Friday night in the Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week.

"I was real happy with our team, we took care of business," said Lamphere head coach Ray Ostrowski. "It's what we came to do."

UP NEXT: Lamphere (6-2) hosts Royal Oak and Clawson (6-2) hosts Detroit Pershing to close out the regular season next Friday.