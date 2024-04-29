Watch Now
2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic tickets go on sale May 6

Rickie Fowler had a smile on his face and took a massive sigh of relief after hitting a putt on the 18th hole in a playoff to win the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Fowler, who previously was in the right rough after hitting his drive right hit a great second shot to have a chance at the win. Colin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin both made pars to finish in a tie for second.
Posted at 10:38 AM, Apr 29, 2024
(WXYZ) — Just in time for Mother's Day and Father's Day, tickets for the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic go on sale starting May 6.

The annual PGA Tour event returns to Detroit Golf Club June 25-30, with the actual tournament rounds taking place June 27-30.

Last year's event featured an incredible win from fan favorite Rickie Fowler, who beat Colin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin in a playoff on the 18th hole.

Rickie Fowler after Rocket Mortgage Classic win: 'I was relieved and excited'

