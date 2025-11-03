2025 Michigan high school football playoffs: District finals schedule

The 2025 Michigan high school football playoffs continue this week, with teams competing in the district finals.
The District semifinals took place last Friday and Saturday. Now teams will compete to move on to regionals, then the semifinals and the state championships at Ford Field on Nov. 28 and Nov. 30.
You can see the schedule for the district finals below by division.
Division 1
- Rockford at Hudsonville
- East Kentwood at Howell
- Brighton at Detroit Catholic Central
- Grand Blanc at Clarkston
- Brownstown Woodhaven at Saline
- Dearborn Fordson at Detroit Cass Tech
- Stoney Creek at Rochester Adams
- Macomb Dakota at Romeo
Division 2
- Traverse City Central at Muskegon
- Byron Center at Portage Central
- East Lansing at Midland Dow
- Brother Rice at Orchard Lake St. Mary's
- Dexter at South Lyon
- Temperance Bedford at Gibraltar Carlson
- Warren Cousino at Birmingham Groves
- St. Clair Shores Lakeview at Grosse Pointe South
Division 3
- Gaylord at Mount Pleasant
- Coopersville at East Grand Rapids
- Zeeland West at St. Joseph
- Middleville Thornapple Kellogg at Lowell
- Linden at DeWitt
- Fenton at Adrian
- Trenton at Detroit Martin Luther King
- Warren De La Salle at Port Huron
Division 4
- Big Rapids at Escanaba
- Spring Lake at Hudsonville Unity Christian
- Grand Rapids Christian at Portland
- Three Rivers at Vicksburg
- Haslett at Williamston
- Chelsea at Goodrich
- Madison Heights Lamphere at Dearborn Divine Child
- Harper Woods Chandler Park at Harper Woods
Division 5
- Kingsford at Ogemaw Heights
- Whitehall at Saginaw Swan Valley
- Grand Rapids West Catholic at Grand Rapids Catholic Central
- Berrien Springs at Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
- Michigan Center at Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard
- Monroe Jefferson at Romulus Summit Academy North
- Detroit Denby at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
- Richmond at Frankenmuth
Division 6
- Traverse City St. Francis at Kingsley
- Montague at Reed City
- Kent City at Belding
- Durand at Montrose
- Napoleon at Jackson Lumen Christi
- Ida at Ecorse
- Warren Michigan Collegiate at Detroit Edison
- Marine City at Almont
Division 7
- McBain at Menominee
- Shelby at Harrison
- North Muskegon at Pewamo-Westphalia
- Ithaca at Elkton-Pigegon-Bay Port Laker
- Lawton at Schoolcraft
- Bronson at Hanover-Horton
- Clinton at Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central
- Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest at Millington
Division 8
- Iron Mountain at Bark River-Harris
- East Jordan at Maple City Glen Lake
- Saginaw Nouvel Catholic Central at Beal City
- Unionville-Sebewaing at Harbor Beach
- White Pigeon at Hudson
- New Lothrop at Springport
- Clarkston Everest Collegiate at Madison Heights Madison
- Riverview Gabriel Richard at Allen Park Cabrini
8-Player Division 1 Regional Finals
- Pickford at Norway
- Merrill at Blanchard Montabella
- Climax-Scotts at Martin
- Capac at Kingston
8-Player Division 2 Regional Finals
- Lake Linden-Hubbell at Felch North Dickinson
- Gaylor St. Mary at Onekama
- Mendon at Portland St. Patrick
- Deckerville at Britton Deerfield