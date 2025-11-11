2025 Michigan high school football playoffs: Here's when regional games are being played

The Michigan high school football playoffs are entering the third week as teams compete in regionals, looking to get to the state semifinals and then eventually to the state championships at Ford Field.

The state championships take place on Friday, Nov. 28 and Sunday, Nov. 30. Games for the regionals take place Friday, Nov. 14 and Saturday, Nov. 15.

Check out the full schedule below by division

Division 1



East Kentwood at Hudsonville - Saturday at 1 p.m.

Detroit Catholic Central at Clarkston - Friday at 7 p.m.

Detroit Cass Tech at Saline - Friday at 7 p.m.

Romeo at Rochester Adams - Friday at 7 p.m.

Division 2



Traverse City Central at Portage Central - Friday at 7 p.m.

Orchard Lake St. Mary's at Midland Dow - Friday at 7 p.m.

Dexter at Gibraltar Carlson - Friday at 7 p.m.

Birmingham Groves at St. Clair Shores Lakeview - Friday at 7 p.m.

Division 3



East Grand Rapids at Mt. Pleasant - Friday at 7 p.m.

Zeeland West at Lowell - Friday at 7 p.m.

Fenton at DeWitt - Friday at 7 p.m.

Warren De La Salle at Detroit King - Friday at 6 p.m.

Division 4



Big Rapids at Hudsonville High School - Friday at 7 p.m.

Vicksburg at Portland - Saturday at 3 p.m.

Goodrich at Williamston - Friday at 7 p.m.

Dearborn Divine Child at Harper Woods - Saturday at 1 p.m.

Division 5



Ogemaw Heights at Saginaw Swan Valley - Saturday at 1 p.m.

Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep at Grand Rapids West Catholic - Friday at 7 p.m.

Michigan Center at Monroe Jefferson - Friday at 7 p.m.

Frankenmuth at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep - Friday at 7 p.m.

Division 6



Reed City at Kingsley - Friday at 7 p.m.

Montrose at Kent City - Saturday at 1 p.m.

Ida at Jackson Lumen Christi - Friday at 7 p.m.

Detroit Edison at Almont - Friday at 7 p.m.

Division 7



Shelby at Menominee - Saturday at 12 p.m.

Ithaca at Pewamo-Westphalia - Friday at 7 p.m.

Schoolcraft at Hanover-Horton - Saturday at 1 p.m.

Clinton at Millington - Saturday at 1 p.m.

Division 8



Bark River-Harris at Maple City Glen Lake - Friday at 7 p.m.

Beal City at Harbor Beach - Saturday at 1 p.m.

Springport at Hudson - Friday at 7 p.m.

Allen Park Cabrini at Madison Heights Madison - Friday at 7 p.m.

8-player Division 1 Semifinals



Blanchard Montabella vs. Norway - Saturday at 1 p.m.

Kingston vs. Martin - Saturday at 1 p.m.

8-player Division 2 Semifinals

