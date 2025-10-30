2025 Michigan high school football playoffs: Schedule for district seminfinals

(WXYZ) — The 2025 Michigan high school football playoffs begin this week, with teams competing in the district semifinals.
Teams will compete to move on to the district finals, then regionals, the semifinals and the state championships at Ford Field on Nov. 28 and Nov. 30.
Watch below: WXYZ High School Game of the Week: Howell holds off Brighton to claim Little Brown Jug
You can see the schedule for the district semifinals below by division.
Division 1
- Jenison at Hudsonville
- Grandville at Rockford
- Kalamazoo Central at Howell
- Grand Ledge at East Kentwood
- Hartland at Detroit Catholic Central
- Brighton at West Bloomfield
- Davison at Clarkston
- Oxford at Grand Blanc
- Salem at Saline
- Brownstown Woodhaven at Belleville
- Northville at Detroit Cass Tech
- Dearborn Fordson at Farmington
- Rochester at Rochester Adams
- Utica Eisenhower at Stoney Creek
- Sterling Heights Stevenson at Romeo
- Macomb Dakota at Utica
Watch below: WXYZ High School Game of the Week: Dakota Guerrant shines in Harper Woods win over Saline
Division 2
- Muskegon Mona Shores at Muskegon
- Traverse City Central at Traverse City West
- Lansing Everett at Portage Central
- Portage Northern at Byron Center
- Waterford Mott at Midland Dow
- East Lansing at White Lake Lakeland
- Brother Rice at Walled Lake Western
- Orchard Lake St. Mary's at North Farmington
- South Lyon East at South Lyon
- Livonia Franklin at Dexter
- Lincoln Park at Gibraltar Carlson
- Temperance Bedford at Allen Park
- Warren Mott at Birmingham Groves
- Birmingham Seaholm at Warren Cousino
- Roseville at Grosse Pointe South
- St. Clair Shores Lakeview at Port Huron Northern
Watch below: Catholic Central, Chippewa Valley football face off in High School Game of the Week
Division 3
- Bay City Western at Mount Pleasant
- Marquette at Gaylord
- Coopersville at Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills
- Cedar Springs at East Grand Rapids
- Zeeland West at Niles
- Zeeland East at St. Joseph
- Coldwater at Lowell
- Middleville Thornapple Kellogg at Hastings
- Owosso at DeWitt
- Linden at Mason
- Ypsilanti Lincoln at Adrian
- Holly at Fenton
- Riverview at Detroit Martin Luther King
- Redford Thurston at Trenton
- Warren De La Salle at Warren Fitzgerald
- Marysville at Port Huron
Division 4
- Freeland at Escanaba
- Big Rapids at Ludington
- Holland Christian at Hudsonville Unity Christian
- Spring Lake at Wyoming Godwin Heights
- Grand Rapids Christian at Battle Creek Harper Creek
- Grand Rapids South Christian at Portland
- Three Rivers at Paw Paw
- Vicksburg at Edwardsburg
- Lansing Sexton at Williamston
- St. Johns at Haslett
- Lake Fenton at Goodrich
- Fowlerville at Chelsea
- Tecumseh at Dearborn Divine Child
- Redford Union at Madison Heights Lamphere
- Macomb Lutheran North at Harper Woods
- Center Line at Harper Woods Chandler Park
Division 5
- Negaunee at Ogemaw Heights
- Gladwin at Kingsford
- Clare at Saginaw Swan Valley
- Howard City Tri County at Whitehall
- Wyoming Kelloggsville at Grand Rapids Catholic Central
- Muskegon Oakridge at Grand Rapids West Catholic
- Hopkins at Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
- Dowagiac at Berrien Springs
- Detroit Cody at Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard
- Romulus at Michigan Center
- Detroit Voyageur College Prep at Romulus Summit Academy North
- Flat Rock at Monroe Jefferson
- Hazel Park at Notre Dame Prep
- Detroit Denby at Detroit Southeastern
- Yale at Frankenmuth
- Armada at Richmond
Division 6
- Calumet at Kingsley
- Boyne City at Traverse City St. Francis
- Sanford Meridian at Reed City
- Montague at Central Montcalm
- Ovid-Elsie at Belding
- Kent City at Olivet
- Flint New Standard Academy at Montrose
- Durant at Flint Hamady
- Onsted at Jackson Lumen Christi
- Buchanan at Napoleon
- Adrian Madison at Ecorse
- Dearborn Heights Robichaud at Ida
- Detroit Central at Detroit Edison
- Warren Michigan Collegiate at Detroit Pershing
- Clinton Township Clintondale at Almont
- Clawson at Marine City
Division 7
- Manton at Menominee
- McBain at Charlevoix
- Morley Stanwood at Harrison
- Shebly at LeRoy Pine River
- Ravenna at Pewano-Westphalia
- Saranac at North Muskegon
- Ithaca at Saginaw Valley Lutheran
- Cass City at Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker
- Galesburg-Augusta at Schoolcraft
- Constantine at Lawton
- Union City at Hanover-Horton
- Jonesville at Bronson
- Leslie at Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central
- Ottawa Lake Whiteford at Clinton
Division 8
- West Iron County at Bark River-Harris
- L'Anse at Iron Mountain
- Mancelona at Maple City Glen Lake
- Franfort at East Jordan
- Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart at Beal City
- Saignaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary at Saginaw Nouvel Catholic Central
- Reese at Harbor Beach
- Genesee at Unionville-Sebewaing
- Centreville at Hudson
- White Pigeon at Decatur
- Manchester at Springport
- Fowler at New Lothrop
- Auburn Hills Oakland Christian at Madison Heights Madison
- Clarkston Everest Collegiate at Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes
- Riverview Gabriel Richard at Melvindale Academy for Business & Tech
- Southfield Bradford Academy at Allen Park Cabrini
8-player Division 1 Regional Semifinals
- Bessemer at Norway
- Pickford at Indian River Inland Lakes
- Breckenridge at Blanchard Montabella
- Central Lake at Merrill
- Marcellus at Martin
- Climax-Scotts at Gobles
- Bay City All Saints at Kingston
- Capac at Brown City
8-player Division 2 Regional Semifinals
- St. Ignace at Felch North Dickinson
- Powers North Central at Lake Linden-Hubbell
- Hillman at Onekama
- Gaylor St. Mary at Mio
- Marion at Portland St. Patrick
- Mendon at Grand Rapids Sacred Heart
- Pittsford at Birtton Deerfield
- Morrice at Deckerville