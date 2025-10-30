2025 Michigan high school football playoffs: Schedule for district seminfinals

(WXYZ) — The 2025 Michigan high school football playoffs begin this week, with teams competing in the district semifinals.

Teams will compete to move on to the district finals, then regionals, the semifinals and the state championships at Ford Field on Nov. 28 and Nov. 30.

You can see the schedule for the district semifinals below by division.

Division 1



Jenison at Hudsonville

Grandville at Rockford

Kalamazoo Central at Howell

Grand Ledge at East Kentwood

Hartland at Detroit Catholic Central

Brighton at West Bloomfield

Davison at Clarkston

Oxford at Grand Blanc

Salem at Saline

Brownstown Woodhaven at Belleville

Northville at Detroit Cass Tech

Dearborn Fordson at Farmington

Rochester at Rochester Adams

Utica Eisenhower at Stoney Creek

Sterling Heights Stevenson at Romeo

Macomb Dakota at Utica

Division 2



Muskegon Mona Shores at Muskegon

Traverse City Central at Traverse City West

Lansing Everett at Portage Central

Portage Northern at Byron Center

Waterford Mott at Midland Dow

East Lansing at White Lake Lakeland

Brother Rice at Walled Lake Western

Orchard Lake St. Mary's at North Farmington

South Lyon East at South Lyon

Livonia Franklin at Dexter

Lincoln Park at Gibraltar Carlson

Temperance Bedford at Allen Park

Warren Mott at Birmingham Groves

Birmingham Seaholm at Warren Cousino

Roseville at Grosse Pointe South

St. Clair Shores Lakeview at Port Huron Northern

Division 3



Bay City Western at Mount Pleasant

Marquette at Gaylord

Coopersville at Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills

Cedar Springs at East Grand Rapids

Zeeland West at Niles

Zeeland East at St. Joseph

Coldwater at Lowell

Middleville Thornapple Kellogg at Hastings

Owosso at DeWitt

Linden at Mason

Ypsilanti Lincoln at Adrian

Holly at Fenton

Riverview at Detroit Martin Luther King

Redford Thurston at Trenton

Warren De La Salle at Warren Fitzgerald

Marysville at Port Huron

Division 4



Freeland at Escanaba

Big Rapids at Ludington

Holland Christian at Hudsonville Unity Christian

Spring Lake at Wyoming Godwin Heights

Grand Rapids Christian at Battle Creek Harper Creek

Grand Rapids South Christian at Portland

Three Rivers at Paw Paw

Vicksburg at Edwardsburg

Lansing Sexton at Williamston

St. Johns at Haslett

Lake Fenton at Goodrich

Fowlerville at Chelsea

Tecumseh at Dearborn Divine Child

Redford Union at Madison Heights Lamphere

Macomb Lutheran North at Harper Woods

Center Line at Harper Woods Chandler Park

Division 5



Negaunee at Ogemaw Heights

Gladwin at Kingsford

Clare at Saginaw Swan Valley

Howard City Tri County at Whitehall

Wyoming Kelloggsville at Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Muskegon Oakridge at Grand Rapids West Catholic

Hopkins at Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

Dowagiac at Berrien Springs

Detroit Cody at Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard

Romulus at Michigan Center

Detroit Voyageur College Prep at Romulus Summit Academy North

Flat Rock at Monroe Jefferson

Hazel Park at Notre Dame Prep

Detroit Denby at Detroit Southeastern

Yale at Frankenmuth

Armada at Richmond

Division 6



Calumet at Kingsley

Boyne City at Traverse City St. Francis

Sanford Meridian at Reed City

Montague at Central Montcalm

Ovid-Elsie at Belding

Kent City at Olivet

Flint New Standard Academy at Montrose

Durant at Flint Hamady

Onsted at Jackson Lumen Christi

Buchanan at Napoleon

Adrian Madison at Ecorse

Dearborn Heights Robichaud at Ida

Detroit Central at Detroit Edison

Warren Michigan Collegiate at Detroit Pershing

Clinton Township Clintondale at Almont

Clawson at Marine City

Division 7



Manton at Menominee

McBain at Charlevoix

Morley Stanwood at Harrison

Shebly at LeRoy Pine River

Ravenna at Pewano-Westphalia

Saranac at North Muskegon

Ithaca at Saginaw Valley Lutheran

Cass City at Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker

Galesburg-Augusta at Schoolcraft

Constantine at Lawton

Union City at Hanover-Horton

Jonesville at Bronson

Leslie at Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central

Ottawa Lake Whiteford at Clinton

Division 8



West Iron County at Bark River-Harris

L'Anse at Iron Mountain

Mancelona at Maple City Glen Lake

Franfort at East Jordan

Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart at Beal City

Saignaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary at Saginaw Nouvel Catholic Central

Reese at Harbor Beach

Genesee at Unionville-Sebewaing

Centreville at Hudson

White Pigeon at Decatur

Manchester at Springport

Fowler at New Lothrop

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian at Madison Heights Madison

Clarkston Everest Collegiate at Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes

Riverview Gabriel Richard at Melvindale Academy for Business & Tech

Southfield Bradford Academy at Allen Park Cabrini

8-player Division 1 Regional Semifinals



Bessemer at Norway

Pickford at Indian River Inland Lakes

Breckenridge at Blanchard Montabella

Central Lake at Merrill

Marcellus at Martin

Climax-Scotts at Gobles

Bay City All Saints at Kingston

Capac at Brown City

8-player Division 2 Regional Semifinals

