2026 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix: Everything you need to know

(WXYZ) — The 2026 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear returns to the streets of Downtown Detroit this weekend, bringing three days of action.

The NTT IndyCar Series, Firestone Indy NXT and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship series will be racing across the 1.7-mile Detroit street circuit.

Below is everything you need to know about the race weekend.

Are tickets required?

More than half of the track is free and open to the public, with viewing platforms along Jefferson Ave. and along the Detroit Riverfront.

You will need tickets to access the Paddock and grandstands on Saturday and Sunday.

Where to park

You can park throughout Downtown Detroit and walk to the race. You can also utilize the Detroit People Mover to move throughout Downtown Detroit or park in Midtown and take the QLine.

Schedule of events

Friday, May 29



8:00 AM – Admission Gates Open

8:00 AM – 9:30 AM – GTP/GTD Pro Practice 1 – IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship

11:30 AM – 1:00 PM – GTP/GTD Pro Practice 2 – IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship

12:30 PM – 1:30 PM – Drivers’ Autograph Session – NTT INDYCAR SERIES

2:00 PM – 2:45 PM – Practice 1 – INDY NXT by Firestone

3:05 PM – 4:25 PM – Practice 1 – NTT INDYCAR SERIES

4:50 PM – 5:05 PM – Qualifying – GTD Pro – IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship

5:10 PM – 5:25 PM – Qualifying – GTP – IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship

6:30 PM – 8:30 PM – Detroit Grand Prix Cruise Night presented by the Detroit Auto Show

Saturday, May 30



8:00 AM – Admission Gates Open

8:00 AM – 8:45 AM – Practice 2 – INDY NXT by Firestone

9:05 AM – 10:25 AM – Practice 2 – NTT INDYCAR SERIES

11:05 AM – 11:30 AM – Warm-Up – IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship

12:00 PM – 12:30 PM – Qualifying – INDY NXT by Firestone

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM – Drivers’ Autograph Session – IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship

1:05 PM – 2:30 PM – Qualifying – NTT INDYCAR SERIES

2:30 PM – 3:15 PM – Drivers’ Autograph Session – INDY NXT by Firestone

3:00 PM – 3:45 PM – Open Fan Grid Walk – IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship – Blue Cross Blue Shield Pit Lane

4:10 PM – 5:50 PM – Chevrolet Detroit Sports Car Classic – IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship – 100 minutes

5:50 PM – 6:20 PM – Post-Race – IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship – Autotrader Winners Circle

6:45 PM – 7:45 PM – Car Corral Track Laps – Corvette & Cadillac

6:00 PM – Checkered Flag Mass – Saints Peter & Paul Jesuit Church, 438 St. Antoine St, Detroit

Sunday, May 31



8:00 AM – Admission Gates Open

7:30 AM – 8:00 AM – Car Corral Track Laps – Corvette

9:30 AM – 10:00 AM – Warm-Up – NTT INDYCAR SERIES

10:30 AM – 11:30 AM – Race – INDY NXT by Firestone

11:25 AM – 11:40 AM – Post-Race Ceremonies – INDY NXT by Firestone

11:45 AM – 12:45 PM – Pre-Race Ceremonies – NTT INDYCAR SERIES

12:00 PM – Driver Introductions Start – NTT INDYCAR SERIES

12:30 PM – 3:00 PM – Chevrolet INDYCAR Grand Prix – NTT INDYCAR SERIES

2:55 PM – 3:25 PM – Post-Race Ceremonies – NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Autotrader Winner’s Circle

Track Map

Road closures

Here are road closures that begin Tuesday throughout Downtown Detroit for the Detroit Grand Prix

Below are the closures you should know about.

Tuesday, May 26 through Tuesday, June 2 at 5 a.m.

Woodward between Larned and State Street, full closure

Cadillac Square from Randolph to Bates, local traffic only

Cadillac Square between Bates and Woodward, full closure

Tuesday, May 26 through Wednesday, June 3 at 5 a.m.

Atwater from Civic Center Drive to Bates, local traffic only

Atwater from Bates to Riopelle, full closure

Bates from Jefferson to Atwater, full closure

Tuesday, May 26 through Thursday, June 4 at 5 a.m.