2026 Professional Disc Golf World Championships coming to Kensington Metropark in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The 2026 Professional Disc Golf World Championships will bring 300 of the world's best players to Kensington Metropark in Oakland County, and organizers say the event could have a major economic impact on Southeast Michigan.

Tournament Director Nate Heinold said the event has been years in the making.

"This tournament, I've been working on it with my team for two years now," Heinold said.

Heinold said the championship gives Southeast Michigan a chance to shine on an international stage, with a fan base that stretches far beyond the region.

Learn more about the tournament in the video player below

"90% of the spectators live in a different state, 10% of them live in a different country, and so the world championship is disc golf's Olympics. This is their chance to shine on the world stage," Heinold said.

He also pointed to the sport's rapid growth in recent years.

"Since around COVID time, the sport has basically tripled," Heinold said.

That growing fan base is already on display at Kensington Metropark, with visitors traveling from across the country and around the world to attend.

John Garceau made the drive from Charlotte, North Carolina.

"I'm from Charlotte, NC. We drove here Saturday," Garceau said.

Sarah Wadsworth and her father Paul traveled all the way from New Zealand. The 11-year-old has already won multiple titles and was even invited to compete in the championship, but her father said they decided to wait. This time around, she will be watching from the sidelines, learning from the players she has looked up to since she started playing.

"It's amazing," Sarah said.

"I get emotional, um. It's been amazing watching someone so young achieve things she never thought she could do," Paul Wadsworth said.

Sarah said she is looking forward to watching some of her favorite players compete.

"Like Ohn, I really look up to. She's like one of my favorite players. It's just great to be here you know," Sarah said.

Detroit Sports Commission Executive Director Marty Dobek said events of this scale generate real economic activity throughout the region.

"Events like this make a real impact. Right now athletes, families, fans, event personnel, are checking into hotels across the region, they're eating in our restaurants, they're shopping in our communities, and they're experiencing what SE Michigan is all about," Dobek said.

Dobek added that the championship also highlights parts of Southeast Michigan that visitors may not have otherwise explored.

"When we talk about being a championship destination, we're not just talking about our stadiums and venues in Downtown Detroit, our parks are venues too," Dobek said.

The tournament is organized in partnership with the Detroit Sports Commission and the Huron-Clinton Metroparks. More information on the five-day tournament is available at the website below.