3 Michigan golf courses make GOLF's list of the top 100 courses in the U.S.

(WXYZ) — Three golf courses in Michigan have made it on the list of GOLF.com's top 100 courses in the United States.

The list was revealed on Tuesday and is the latest version from the website. The website uses 127 panelists from around the globe and gave them a list of 609 golf courses that they had to place in 11 different groupings.

In this year's edition, Oakland Hills South in Bloomfield Hills came in at No. 20 – down one spot from the last time the rankings came out.

South Course reopens at Oakland Hills Country Club

The next course is Crystal Downs in Frankfort, which came in at No. 23 – down three spots.

Finally, The Kingsley Club came in at No. 99, down nine spots from the last ranking.

The top five courses in the U.S. remained the same – Pine Valley, Cypress Point, Shinnecock Hills, National Golf Links of America and Oakmont.

GOLF.com said they plan to reveal the list of the top 100 courses you can play next week.