3-run blast by Kerry Carpenter helps Tigers crush Angels to clinch series win

DETROIT (AP) — Kerry Carpenter homered and drove in three runs to help the Detroit Tigers beat the Los Angeles Angels 9-5 on Sunday.

Carpenter doubled and scored in the first, hit a sacrifice fly in the second and added a three-run homer in the fourth.

Casey Mize (11-4) got the win, allowing two runs on three hits in five innings. He walked two and struck out five.

Jack Kochanowicz (3-10) took the loss. He gave up seven runs on 10 hits in three-plus innings.

The Tigers took a 2-0 lead in the first, stringing together four straight two-out hits that included RBI singles by Riley Greene and Zach McKinstry.

Carpenter's sacrifice fly made it 3-0 in the second, and the Tigers added four more in the fourth.

Javier Baez reached on an error, took third on a base hit by Cole Keith and scored on Gleyber Torres' single. Carpenter followed with his 21st homer, giving Detroit a 7-0 lead.

Nolan Schanuel hit a two-run homer in the fifth, and Logan O'Hoppe made it 7-3 with an RBI single in the sixth.

Greene hit a two-run homer in the sixth while Luis Rengifo hit a two-run shot in the eighth.

Key moment

Angels CF Bryce Teodosio, who missed Saturday's game after hitting his head on the fence on Friday, ran into LF Taylor Ward and RF Jo Adell on eighth-inning fly balls. Luckily, no one was injured on either play.

Key stat

Carpenter has a .600 slugging percentage against right-handed pitchers since the start of 2024, the third highest in the majors. Shohei Ohtani (.688) and Aaron Judge (.682) are the leaders among players with at least 500 plate appearances against righties.

Up next

The Angels return for a three-game series with their crosstown rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers. RHP Jose Soriano is scheduled to start Monday's opener.

Detroit travels to Chicago for three games against the White Sox. RHP Chris Paddack (4-10, 4.91) will pitch on Monday evening. After playing 13 of their last 16 games at home, the Tigers play 13 of the next 19 on the road.

