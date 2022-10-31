Michigan State suspends four players for role in postgame incident

(WXYZ) — Michigan State has suspended four football players for their roles in an incident following the Spartans' 29-7 loss to No. 4 Michigan Saturday night.

In a statement calling the incident 'disturbing', head coach Mel Tucker announced suspensions Sunday night for Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose and Zion Young, effective immediately. Tucker's statement did not specify a length of the suspensions.

Statement from Michigan State Head Football Coach Mel Tucker pic.twitter.com/67vqtVH0r6 — Michigan State Athletics (@MSU_Athletics) October 31, 2022

Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller also released a statement, saying he has been in contact with Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel and Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, as well as cooperating with local law enforcement on its investigation.

Statement from Michigan State Vice President and Director of Athletics Alan Haller pic.twitter.com/0ZjScxrh6A — Michigan State Athletics (@MSU_Athletics) October 31, 2022

Multiple videos posted to social media captured postgame altercations in the Michigan Stadium tunnel.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said in his postgame press conference that two of his players were "assaulted," and that one of the players suffered a nasal injury.

Tucker initially said in his press conference he didn't know what happened after the game, but "things were heated and we have to figure out what happened." In a tweet Sunday morning, Tucker said "there is no excuse for behavior that puts our team or our opponents at risk."

The Big Ten said in a statement: “The conference is currently gathering information, will thoroughly review the facts, and will take appropriate action.”