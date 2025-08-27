5 Detroit Red Wings games to air on Channel 7; here's when

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings get back in action for the 2025-26 season this October, and there will be five games airing on Channel 7.

Watch below: Red Wings unveil Centennial logo ahead of 100th celebration

Red Wings unveil Centennial logo ahead of 100th celebration

As the team celebrates its centennial season, there will be 17 total games on national television – split between TNT, ESPN, ESPN+/Hulu and on Channel 7.

Four of the games on Channel 7 are at home.

Check out the full schedule for games on WXYZ below.



Jan. 3 - vs. Pittsburgh

Jan. 31 - vs. Colorado

March 21 - vs. Boston

March 28 - vs. Philadelphia

April 4 - at New York Rangers

Watch below: Red Wings retiring Sergei Fedorov's No. 91

Red Wings retiring Sergei Fedorov's No. 91

The full national schedule below

NHL on TNT



Oct. 15 - vs. Florida

Oct. 22 - at Buffalo

Dec. 17 - vs. Utah

Dec. 23 - vs. Dallas

Jan. 13 - at Boston

Jan. 21 - at Toronto

April 5 - vs. Minnesota

April 15 - at Florida

ESPN



Jan. 22 - at Minnesota

March 8 - at New Jersey

ESPN+/Hulu

