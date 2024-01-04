5 Lions named to 2024 Pro Bowl Games, 7 named as Pro Bowl Alternates

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Five Detroit Lions players — three on offense, one on defense, and one on special teams — have been selected for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games, the team announced Wednesday evening.

Center Frank Ragnow, Offensive Tackle Penei Sewell, Tight End Sam LaPorta, Defensive End Aidan Hutchinson, and linebacker/special teams standout Jalen Reeves Maybin have been selected to the Pro Bowl Games. This is the third Pro Bowl selection for Ragnow, the second for Sewell, and the first for LaPorta, Hutchinson and Reeves-Maybin.

Ragnow and Sewell are part of an offensive line that has helped the Lions offense rush for 2,000 yards and pass for 4,000 yards for the second season in a row. They've created running lanes for an offense that's rushedfor the third-most rushing touchdowns (25) and have protected quarterback Jared Goff for a passing attack that's thrown for the fifth-most passing touchdowns (28). According to Pro Football Focus, Ragnow and Sewell have each only allowed one sack this season.

Hutchinson, who played high school football at Divine Child High School in Dearborn and college football at the University of Michigan, leads the NFL in pressures (56) and QB hurries (28). Over 16 games this season, the defensive linemen has racked up 47 tackles, 32 solo tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, and an impressive one-handed interception against the Carolina Panthers.

LaPorta, in his rookie season, has caught 81 passes for 860 yards and nine touchdowns. He's broken a number of franchise records as a rookie tight end, and per Lions PR, he's among just four players to produce a season with at least 80 receptions, 800 receiving yards and 9 receiving TDs, with the other three players to do it being wide receivers.

In his seventh NFL season, Jalen Reeves-Maybin is tied for the most special teams tackles this season with 13. He's also been a crucial part of fake punt plays for the Lions, most recently throwing a beautiful pass to Khalil Dorsey for a key first down in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys.

In addition to the five selections, seven Lions players were picked as alternates, and will participate if an initial selection opts out, due to injury, postseason prep, or a number of other reasons.

Those alternates include:



Running Back Jahmyr Gibbs (first alternate)

Wide Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (first alternate)

Quaterback Jared Goff (second alternate)

Guard Jonah Jackson (third alternate)

Running back David Montgomery (fourth alternate)

Wide Receiver/Punt Returner Kalif Raymond (fourth alternate)

Linebacker Alex Anzalone (fifth alternate)

The Detroit Lions are 11-5 on the year, and are locked in as the NFC's 3-seed in the NFL playoffs. Their opponent will be determined following games this weekend, as later this month, the Lions will host their first home playoff game in 30 years.