5th annual Folds of Honor Collegiate set for American Dunes from Sept. 6-9

(WXYZ) — The Folds of Honor Collegiate returns to American Dunes in Grand Haven next week, with some of the best college golfers in the world set to take on the Jack Nicklaus-designed course.

This is the fifth annual event, and will include Division I golfers, Division II qualifiers, service academies and two Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs).

Once again, Golf Channel will broadcast over 18 hours live from the tournament, after reaching more than one million viewers last year across 12 live and replay broadcasts.

Hear more about the history of the Folds of Honor Collegiate in the video below from Scott Tolley, the director of golf relations for Folds of Honor

Scott Tolley talks about fifth annual Folds of Honor Collegiate

This year, there are 22 different colleges and universities represented among the 27 teams in the field — 15 men's teams and 12 women's teams.

"To play for something bigger than yourself, or even your team, truly sets this tournament apart from any other," said Lt Col Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. “To see where we are now, more than five years after we discussed hosting a college golf event at American Dunes, is incredible."

Folds of Honor, a non-profit that provides scholarships for children and spouses of fallen or disabled service members or first responders, gave out scholarships to more than 14,000 students last year, including 957 students attending the 22 schools in the collegiate field.

This year's event is co-hosted by Michigan State and Florida State, and features 11 teams that advanced in the NCAA Championships in 2026.

“Michigan State is proud to co-host such an elite tournament that brings together some of the nation’s top collegiate golfers for an unforgettable competition on a course built around purpose, patriotism, and service,” said Michigan State Women's Golf Coach Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll said in a statement. “More than a tournament, the event will help raise awareness and support for Folds of Honor and their life-changing mission.

The tournament will take place over three days in a 54-hole stroke play event. Spectators are welcome to walk the course for free, and can visit the Folds of Honor website to get a "good-for-any-one-day" pass.



Below are the teams represented in the tournament

Men’s Field



Air Force Alabama Army Cincinnati Florida A&M (HBCU) Florida State Georgia Tech Grand Valley State Kansas Michigan State Naval Academy Northwestern Notre Dame Ohio State Texas

Women’s Field

