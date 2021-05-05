6 Michigan golf courses make list on Golf.com's top 100 public courses

(WXYZ) — Golf.com has put out its annual list of the best public golf courses in America for 2021-22, and Michigan once again has a strong showing on the list.

In all, there are six courses in Michigan that made Golf.com's top 100, putting it in the top 5, tied with Florida and Wisconsin which also had six courses. California came in at No. 1, followed by Oregon and Canada.

The Loop at Forest Dunes in Roscommon had the highest ranking at No. 34. Designed by Tom Doak, the course can actually be played as two courses, with the Black course playing clockwise around the Loop and the Red course playing counter-clockwise.

The Bluffs course at Arcadia Bluffs came in at No. 46 on the list, with the South Course next up at No. 56.

Greywalls in Marquette came in at No. 65. Designed by Mike Devries, it's the only course in the Upper Peninsula to make the list, and the beauty in the fall is unmatched with rolling hills and views of Lake Superior.

Forest Dunes course designed by Tom Weiskopf came in at No. 73, and Stoatin Brae rounded out the Michigan courses at No. 96.

The top 10 public courses in the country, according to Golf.com, are: