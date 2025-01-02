7 Detroit Lions players make the NFC Pro Bowl team

(WXYZ) — The NFL released its rosters for the 2024 Pro Bowl, with seven Detroit Lions players making the team.
Detroit's seven players are the second-most for any team behind the Baltimore Ravens who had nine players make the Pro Bowl roster.
The players are:
- QB Jared Goff
- RB Jahmyr Gibbs
- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
- T Penei Sewell
- C Frank Ragnow
- S Brian Branch
- P Jack Fox
Both Goff and Gibbs finished in the top five of vote-getting in the league – with Gibbs coming in at No. 2 and Goff at No. 5.
The Pro Bowl will take place Feb. 2 in Orlando.