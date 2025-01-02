Watch Now
7 Detroit Lions players make the NFC Pro Bowl team

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) walks off the field after a win over the San Francisco 49ers in an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Lions 49ers Football
(WXYZ) — The NFL released its rosters for the 2024 Pro Bowl, with seven Detroit Lions players making the team.

Detroit's seven players are the second-most for any team behind the Baltimore Ravens who had nine players make the Pro Bowl roster.

The players are:

  • QB Jared Goff
  • RB Jahmyr Gibbs
  • WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
  • T Penei Sewell
  • C Frank Ragnow
  • S Brian Branch
  • P Jack Fox

Both Goff and Gibbs finished in the top five of vote-getting in the league – with Gibbs coming in at No. 2 and Goff at No. 5.
The Pro Bowl will take place Feb. 2 in Orlando.

