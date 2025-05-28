8 Michigan golf courses listed among 'America's 100 Greatest Public Courses'

(WXYZ) — Eight different golf courses in Michigan have been named to Golf Digest's latest list of America's 100 Greatest Public Courses.
The company released the list this week after releasing its list of the best 100 courses in America last week.
Below are the courses from Michigan.
No. 16 - Arcadia Bluffs
No. 37 - Forest Dunes Golf Club
No. 53 - Arcadia Bluffs South Course
No. 55 - Greywalls at Marquette Golf Club
No. 63 - The Loop: Black
No. 68 - The Loop: Red
No. 70 - Tullymore Golf Resort
No. 100 - Bay Harbor Links/Quarry
The top 10 great public courses in America, according to GolfDigest, are:
- Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Pacific Dunes
- Shadow Creek
- Whistling Straits: Straits Course
- Kiawah Island Ocean Course
- Pinehurst #2
- Bethpage Black
- TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course
- Bandon Dunes
- Erin Hills Golf Course