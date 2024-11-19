Watch Now
8 Michigan golf courses make GOLF.com's list of top 100 courses you can play

(WXYZ) — GOLF.com released its list of the top 100 courses you can play in the United States for 2024-25, celebrating the best public golf in America.

According to GOLF.com, the list includes eight different courses in Michigan. As golfers in the state know, Michigan is one of the best states for golf in the country.

Last week, GOLF.com released its list of the best courses in the United States, and three Michigan courses made the list: Oakland Hills South, Crystal Downs and The Kingsley Club.

Michigan is tied for the fifth-most courses on the list. California has 11, Florida, North Carolina and Wisconsin have nine on the list.

Below are the courses in Michigan:

No. 30 - The Loop at Forest Dunes
No. 40 - Belvedere
No. 50 - Arcadia Bluffs South
No. 51 - American Dunes
No. 57 - Arcadia Bluffs
No. 62 - Greywalls
No. 64 - Forest Dunes
No. 92 - Stoatin Brae

Now, here are the top 25 courses you can play in the U.S., according to GOLF.com.

  1. Pebble Beach
  2. Pinehurst No. 2
  3. Pacific Dunes
  4. The Lido
  5. Bethpage Black
  6. Kiawah Island Ocean
  7. Bandon Trails
  8. TPC Sawgrass
  9. Bandon Dunes
  10. Whistling Straits
  11. Pasatiempo
  12. Harbour Town
  13. Old Macdonald
  14. Shadow Creek
  15. Pinehurst No. 10
  16. Lawsonia Links
  17. Streamsong Red
  18. Gamble Sands
  19. Streamsong Blue
  20. Sand Valley
  21. Erin Hills
  22. Sedge Valley
  23. Spyglass Hill
  24. Sheep Rank
  25. Pinehurst No. 4
