8 Michigan golf courses make GOLF.com's list of top 100 courses you can play

(WXYZ) — GOLF.com released its list of the top 100 courses you can play in the United States for 2024-25, celebrating the best public golf in America.

According to GOLF.com, the list includes eight different courses in Michigan. As golfers in the state know, Michigan is one of the best states for golf in the country.

WATCH BELOW: Here are the best public golf courses in Michigan, according to GolfWeek

Last week, GOLF.com released its list of the best courses in the United States, and three Michigan courses made the list: Oakland Hills South, Crystal Downs and The Kingsley Club.

Michigan is tied for the fifth-most courses on the list. California has 11, Florida, North Carolina and Wisconsin have nine on the list.

Below are the courses in Michigan:

No. 30 - The Loop at Forest Dunes

No. 40 - Belvedere

No. 50 - Arcadia Bluffs South

No. 51 - American Dunes

No. 57 - Arcadia Bluffs

No. 62 - Greywalls

No. 64 - Forest Dunes

No. 92 - Stoatin Brae

Now, here are the top 25 courses you can play in the U.S., according to GOLF.com.

