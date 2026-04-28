9-hole Cedar Course at Island Resort & Casino in UP to open for preview play in July

HARRIS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Island Resort & Casino, a golf destination in the Upper Peninsula, announced its new 9-hole course will open for preview play this summer.

The Cedar Course (Kishki) is the third course at Island Resort & Casino – to go along with Sweetgrass and Sage Run.

The Cedar Course was designed by golf architect Paul Albanese, and follows a land-driven routing on less rugged terrain adjacent to Safe Run.

According to Island Resort officials, the course is a different golf experience with less dramatic elevation than Sage Run but more contoured than Sweetgrass.

“This may be my favorite site of all three courses we’ve done up here,” Albanese said in a statement. "It just sets up really well for some great golf. Cedar gives players a chance to experience the strategy, creativity, and fun that defined the Golden Age—without it ever feeling forced.”

The course was inspired by iconic venues like National Golf Links and Prestwick – and includes a par-5 sixh hole with a Himalaya bunker and boomerang green, a narrow first hole called "The Bottle" and a driveable par-4 eighth hole modeled after the 10th hole at Riviera Country Club.

“Over the past few years, the demand for golf has increased significantly, with our existing courses frequently at capacity,” said Tony Mancilla, general manager of Island Resort & Casino. “The addition of the Cedar Course allows us to better serve our guests, whether they’re looking for a quick round, an early tee time, or another reason to extend their stay. It’s a meaningful addition that enhances the flexibility and overall experience of our golf offering.”

The course's name – Kishki – means "cedar" in the Potawatomi language. It refers to one of the four sacred medicines, symbolizing protection and purification.

“With Cedar, we’re not just adding another course—we’re completing a vision,” Mancilla added. “It’s an experience that feels authentic, strategic, and lasting, and one that continues to elevate Island Resort & Casino as a premier golf destination in the Midwest.”

The course will open for preview play in July 2026 before a full opening in 2027.