A Detroit TGL team? Trademark application filed for 'Motor City Golf Club'

(WXYZ) — Could Detroit be the city that becomes the latest team in Tiger Woods' indoor golf league known as TGL? It could be the case after a trademark application was filed this week.

First reported by Tee Times Pub on Xand confirmed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, TGL Holdings LLC filed a trademark application for "Motor City Golf Club" on May 6.

According to the Sports Business Journal, the Ford family was in attendance at TGL matches during its first season earlier this year.

The league, founded by TMRW Sports, currently has six teams: Atlanta Drive GC, Boston Common Golf, Jupiter Links Golf Club, Los Angeles Golf Club, New York Golf Club and The Bay Golf Club. All teams play out of the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

TMRW Sports is the organization founded by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Mike McCarley, a former NBC sports executive.

Last year, former Rocket Classic tournament director Jason Langwell left the tournament to join TMRW Sports as their chief revenue officer.