A special day on the course with Elaine Lorenz

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Among the thousands of fans at Detroit Golf Club is a special guest and a first-timer in Elaine Lorenz. She’s 88 years old and is a huge golf fan.

“My dad asked her to do golf lessons so they could do something together when he retires, so she took lessons and she got quite good,” said her daughter Linda Slotnick.

Elaine is attending her first Rocket Mortgage Classic with her daughter Linda, instead of her husband Thomas.

“He passed away shortly after my mom had a stroke,” said Linda.

Her loss was tragic, her stroke was severe, but still remains the game of golf. Linda says she is certain there is a connection between Elaine’s love for golf and her love for her husband.

“I can’t tell you how many times she has said ‘I wish dad was here’ or ‘I wish Tom was here,’” said Linda.

While Elaine is certainly missing her husband, she was still in good company at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. She got to meet PGA Tour Champion Ryan Brehm, who is also a Michigan native. Brehm is from Mt. Pleasant and graduate from Michigan State.

Life has worn on Elaine Lorenz, but a day out at the course may be exactly what she needs.

“It is extremely hot out here and we keep saying, ‘Are you ready to go?’ and she keeps saying no, so I think we’re going to stay as long as she wants to stay,” laughed Linda. “I think we’ll be here until the end I have a feeling.”