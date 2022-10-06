Aaron Glenn confident in defensive turnaround: "I've been build and hardened to handle stuff like this"

In the offseason Aaron Glenn was interviewing for head coaching jobs around the league, but after week four and 48-points given up against Seattle, questions and doubts surround Glenn and the job he is doing on defense.

As far as job security, he said he isn't worried about that specifically and that he has the track record to back it up. However, he knows the reality of the NFL is that it is a production business and his defense isn't up to the standard expected of him.

"I feel pressure just by being a coach," said Glenn. "Even though me and Dan are friends, this is a job and I look at it like that too. I have to perform. When things aren't going well, you have to answer to that."

As far as whether or not he feels like he can get the job done, Glenn is confident in the guys he has and his ability to do his job. When speaking to the media Thursday, for the first time since the loss to Seattle, he used Kansas City as an example of a team who went from worst to Super Bowl by focusing on their defense. He thinks the same can be done in Detroit, if everyone, players and coaches included, can take ownership in their job.

"That's a powerful drug," said Glenn, "Belief."

He was open and honest about his reality following week four. But when things get tough, he said he falls back on his playing days and what he learned as a defensive player in the NFL. He was drafted by the Jets and recalls how tough the media could be on him- that one day he was the best thing there was and the next day he was the worse. He said this is no different and one day all those bad things written about him, will once again be good things written about him.

"I've been built and hardened to handle stuff like this," said Glenn. After Seattle, he & his wife went to dinner and he was complaining about everything and talking about what went wrong. That's when his wife asked him, "Are you done? Now go be AG. You were built for this."