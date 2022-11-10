Aaron Glenn proud of defensive effort in Green Bay win, but looking for more against Chicago

Aaron Glenn opened his press conference on Thursday saying he was proud of the way his defense performed, particularly proud that they did what they did in a critical moment when the game was on the line.

As he has done in the past, Glenn reiterates that he thinks: "Belief starts to stick, belief is a powerful drug."

"I’m proud of the way our guys fought, Glenn said. "I’m proud of the energy, the execution, just overall, the sideline, it was outstanding. And this has got to be one of the better games we’ve had since I’ve been here, so I’m looking forward to more games like that. And then just continue to look forward to practice, so we can continue to get just get better.”

The Lions defense, powered by the rookies Aidan Hutchinson and Kerby Joseph, forced Aaron Rodger to throw a career-high three interceptions, plus an incomplete pass onf ourth down from the Detroit 17 in the final minute which sealed the 15-9 win. Detroit snapped a five-game losing streak, while the Packers extended theirs to as long.

Aaron Glenn received the game ball from Dan Campbell after the Green Bay win which ensued a memorable locker room celebration with the Lions chanting "A-G, A-G."

He said receiving the game ball surprised him, but he credits his players for what they were able to do on the field. Instead of taking any personal recognition, Glenn is quickly moving on to their next opponent in Chicago. He said while any win is special, he expects more.

"I don’t want to say I’m a nonchalant type of guy, but man, it’s time to move on and get to the next one because we have a really good opponent coming in that’s playing really good on offense," said Glenn. "So that was quickly to put that behind me and go on to Chicago right immediately after the game, and this is just something I do. After we go to dinner, I come right to the facility and start on Chicago. So, man, I’m looking forward to this one. I really am because it’s a different dynamic as far as quarterback, as far as team that we have to show. I’m excited about showing what we can do against this team.”