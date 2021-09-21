Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones lead Packers past Lions on Monday Night Football

(WXYZ) -- Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes, three to Aaron Jones, and the Green Bay Packers beat the Detroit Lions 35-17 on Monday night.

Jones added a one-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Jared Goff threw touchdown passes of five yards to Quintez Cephus and eight yards to TJ Hockenson to help give Detroit a 17-14 halftime lead.

The Packers took the lead for good on Rodgers' 22-yard touchdown pass to Robert Tonyan in the third quarter.

UP NEXT: Detroit (0-2) hosts Baltimore on Sunday.