Watch
Sports

Actions

Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones lead Packers past Lions on Monday Night Football

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Matt Ludtke/AP
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones is congratulated by Aaron Rodgers after running for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones Lions Packers Football
Posted at 11:10 PM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 23:10:30-04

(WXYZ) -- Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes, three to Aaron Jones, and the Green Bay Packers beat the Detroit Lions 35-17 on Monday night.

Jones added a one-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Jared Goff threw touchdown passes of five yards to Quintez Cephus and eight yards to TJ Hockenson to help give Detroit a 17-14 halftime lead.

The Packers took the lead for good on Rodgers' 22-yard touchdown pass to Robert Tonyan in the third quarter.

UP NEXT: Detroit (0-2) hosts Baltimore on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!