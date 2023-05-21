Adams has career-high 4 hits, Nationals beat Tigers 6-4

WASHINGTON (AP) — Riley Adams had a career-high four hits and finished a triple short of the cycle as the Washington Nationals tied their season high with 18 hits in a 6-4 win over the Detroit Tigers 6-4 on Sunday.

Adams homered, singled and doubled in his first three at-bats, then hit a bloop double in the seventh.

Ildemaro Vargas hit his first home run since last Aug. 28 and Jeimer Candelario had four singles.

Josiah Gray (4-5) allowed one run and three hits over five inning but matched his career high with six walks. He has allowed two earned runs or fewer in eight of his past nine starts.

Hunter Harvey pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his second save.

Nick Maton had a homer and a single for the Tigers, who fell behind 6-1 in the third inning. Detroit failed to take advantage of eight walks and went 3 for 16 with runners in scoring position, stranding 11 runners..

Joey Wentz (1-4) allowed six runs and a season-high 10 hits in two-plus innings.

Joey Meneses, Stone Garrett and Dominic Smith had RBIs in the first as Washington's first four batters singled and built a 3-0 lead.

Adams hit a solo homer leading off the second and Vargas chased Wentz with a two-run homer in the third.

Maton's homer's and Zach McKinstry's RBI single cut the deficit to 6-3 in the sixth. Kyle Finnegan escaped a bases-loaded jam when Spencer Torkelson popped out.

UP NEXT

Tigers: RHP Michael Lorenzen (2-2, 3.44), who has pitched at least six innings and allowed one or fewer earned runs in each of his past three starts, pitches the series opener Monday at Kansas City.

Nationals: LHP MacKenzie Gore (3-3, 3.69) faces his former team for the first time when Washington opens a three-game series against visiting San Diego on Tuesday.

