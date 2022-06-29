(WXYZ) — Even as a New Yorker, AEW's Eddie Kingston feels a special connection to Detroit.

"Detroit, for me, feels like home," Kingston said. "Feels like New York and where I've hung out and grown up, the places I've been in Detroit. Places like Detroit, Chicago, Philadelphia, they feel like home."

Kingston followed up with a grin.

"I like rough places."

Kingston will be part of AEW's 'Blood and Guts' match that headlines the promotion's Detroit debut Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena.

The match, a no-disqualification six-on-six tag team elimination format, features dual side-by-side rings enclosed by a steel cage.

"I was asked where would I like to do it, and they gave us a bunch of dates where we could possibly do it," said Kingston. "And I heard Detroit. I said Detroit will get it. They'd get it and will understand the violence, and they will appreciate it. I'm not knocking anywhere else, but I remember when (AEW president Tony Khan) said Detroit, my eyes lit up."

Kingston will team up with Jon Moxley, Santana, Ortiz, Wheeler Yuta, and the recently-signed Claudio Castagnoli to face the Jericho Appreciation Society, led by Chris Jericho.

"Hopefully you'll see me covered in Jericho's blood this time, not my own this time, unlike (AEW's 'Double or Nothing' pay-per view event)," said Kingston.

AEW Dynamite & Rampage starts at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena. Tickets are on sale at 313presents.com.