After Nelly Korda's win, all eyes turn to Toledo's Inverness Club for 2027 U.S. Women's Open

(WXYZ) — The 2026 U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally wrapped up with an incredible finish on Sunday from Riviera Country Club, with Nelly Korda winning her first championship.

The leaderboard was stacked, with some of the best golfers in the game near the top, including Charley Hull, Sei Young Kim, Nasa Hataoa and more competing for the win.

Now, all eyes turn to the 2027 U.S. Women's Open, which is set for Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio. The tournament is likely to draw golf fans across metro Detroit. Inverness Club is only about an hour from Detroit, and even closer from the southern parts of the area.

The club last hosted a major event with the 2021 Solheim Cup, where Team Europe beat Team USA. The event drew more than 130,000 spectators to Toledo to watch the best golfers in the world.

Carlos Osorio/AP The gallery watches as the United States and Europe play on the 12th hole during the foursome matches at the Solheim Cup golf tournament, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio).

With a historic Donald Ross course, Inverness Club has hosted six major championships, as well as several NCAA Championships and other USGA championships. In 2017-2018, the course underwent a major restoration project by Andrew Green. Just last year, the Toledo Blade reported that Green was back at Inverness for a second restoration, where he touched all 18 holes of the course, adding bunkers, expanding greens and even more.

Presale tickets are open for some fans who are registered for the 2027 U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally. Fans can learn more about registering for tickets here, and more information about volunteer opportunities is available here.

Detroit-based Ally joined forces with the USGA in 2024 for a multi-year deal to be the presenting sponsor of the U.S. Women's Open, increasing the purse for the tournament. The company has a 50/50 pledge where it spends equal amounts of advertising on men's and women's sports.