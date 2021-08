After year off, Prep Kickoff Classic returns for 2021 season

(WXYZ) -- The Prep Kickoff Classic returns to Wayne State August 26-28 after a pandemic-related hiatus in 2020.

2021 matchups are as follows:

Canton vs. Dearborn Fordson – Thursday, Aug. 26 at 4 p.m.

Detroit Catholic Central vs. Chippewa Valley – Thursday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m.

Birmingham Groves vs. Dexter – Friday, Aug. 27 at 4 p.m.

Warren De La Salle vs. Chicago St. Patrick – Friday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.

Eastpointe vs. River Rouge – Saturday, Aug. 28 at 1 p.m.

Detroit Cass Tech vs. Southfield A&T – Saturday, Aug. 28 at 4 p.m.