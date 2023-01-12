Watch Now
Aidan Hutchinson named defensive rookie of the month for 2nd straight month

Posted at 8:38 AM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 08:38:33-05

(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson has been named the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the month for the second straight month.

This is the first time a Lions player has won multiple rookie of the month awards.

Hutchinson was named the rookie of the month for December/January after getting 21 tackles, four sacks and five tackles for loss in the last few games of the season.

He's likely to be a candidate for defensive rookie of the year after finishing the season with 52 tackles, 9.5 sacks, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and three pass deflections.

San Francisco QB Brock Purdy was named the offensive rookie of the month

